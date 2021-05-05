GOP Assembly candidate Swift calls for corrections commissioner resignation

Attorney and Republican Assembly challenger Claire Swift, of Margate, is the latest to call for the resignation of the New Jersey Department of Corrections commissioner over his failure to protect women prisoners from sexual and physical abuse by guards at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.

Swift also called for Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, to move a bipartisan impeachment resolution in the Assembly State and Local Government Committee, which Mazzeo chairs.

Commissioner Marcus Hicks has refused to resign from the job he has held since 2018, even as lawmakers and activists have demanded it after a January attack on inmates. The attack brought attention to longstanding problems with the culture at the state’s only women’s prison.

“While dozens of prison officials have been placed on leave, suspended or resigned in the aftermath of the scandal, the politically appointed Commissioner Hicks has inexplicably remained on the job,” Swift said in a news release Tuesday.