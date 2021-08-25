Gloria Hunt Miller, 'mother of Camden,' funeral home owner and active civic volunteer, dies at 92

Gloria Hunt Miller, 92, of Camden, the longtime owner of the Carl Miller Funeral Home, an unflagging advocate for the city’s needy and underserved, and a pillar of her church, died in her sleep Saturday at home.

The cause of death was not yet made public, her family said, but she suffered a stroke a few years ago and had a recent history of congestive heart failure.

A graduate of Chester High School and Cheyney State Teachers College, Miller intended to become an elementary school teacher. Her appreciation of education and love of children, she told her family later, made that decision clear.

But she met Carl Miller Jr. at a Cheyney football game in 1950. They married that year, and she joined him as co-owner of his Carl Miller Funeral Home, which is billed now as the oldest Black-owned mortuary in the country.

Despite her change of career plans, Miller did not deviate from her desire to effect change in Camden. She dived headlong into activities that touched the lives of her neighbors and friends, and became known to many as the “mother of Camden.”

“She really was the mother of her community,” said her granddaughter Alexis Combs. “She had this firm belief in service, and she served wherever she could.”