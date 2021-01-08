Frustrated Camden County official lashes out at Trump administration over COVID-19 vaccine delays

Camden County has hired 50 people to administer COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and has a facility ready to inject up to 500 people a day. One major problem: It has no doses to give.
Clearly frustrated, Louis Cappelli Jr., director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners, lashed out Thursday at the Trump administration, blaming it for what he said was a lack of coordination and leadership.
"I know there was something called Operation Warp Speed," Cappelli said. "Not a good name."
"There's a lot of confusion out there right now about the vaccine," Cappelli said. "The biggest problem ... right now is simply the federal government. The Trump administration has no real plan to distribute it. They've been lackadaisical."
Counties throughout the region are in similar situations, as some seem to be receiving doses and others not.
WILDWOOD — This year, the Wildwoods Convention Center will be silent the week between Christ…
In New Jersey, the state distributes the vaccines when available, said Anne Walters, director of the county's Health and Human Services Department. Hospitals in Camden County, such as Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson University Hospitals, have been receiving vaccines to administer to workers within their health care systems, Walters said.
And the vaccine is being rolled out for long-term care facilities. Both health care system employees and long-term care facility workers and residents — who have suffered the highest fatality rates — are in the first phase of people to be vaccinated.
New Jersey also has an arrangement with 39 ShopRite pharmacies, including two in Camden County, to vaccinate health care workers.
But it will fall largely on the county health departments to reach health care workers who are not employed at the hospital or health care systems, such as home care nurses and aides, dentists and others. Law enforcement and firefighters have also been added to the list, Cappelli said.
Cappelli, a Democrat, lamented what he sees as a political disparity in how the vaccines are filtering down to states for wider dispersal.
CAMDEN — Hearing a knock, Karl Beverly, 72, opened the door of his Viola Street rowhouse to …
The county has been hard-hit by the virus, particularly the city of Camden, where health officials have gone door to door to educate people on the virus. So far, the county has more than 31,000 confirmed cases and 815 deaths.
Cappelli said he had no information on when enough doses would be available to reach the general public.
"I wish I can give you a timeline on all of this, but I simply can't," said Cappelli, who noted his anger over the rioting by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
"It really just has been indicative of the Trump administration from the very, very beginning of this pandemic," he said. "Whether it came to testing, PPEs or anything to do with this process, there was no leadership from the White House. Well, the same is happening with the rollout of these vaccinations."
GALLERY: Atlantic County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
Atlantic County opened a vaccine clinic for health care workers Tuesday at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …
Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …
Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…
People wait 15 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in …
People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…
People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…
Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing wait in line for his vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Ja…
Maria Richards from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health gives Patrick Kennedy, of Mays Landing, the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Atla…
Maria Richards from Atlantic County Health Department gives Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community C…
Maria Richards from Atlantic County Health Department gives Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community C…
Maria Peguero from Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi of Collongwood COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community Colle…
Maria Peguero from the Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi, of Collingswood, a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Atlantic Cape Com…
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…
People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…
Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…
Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.