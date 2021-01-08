Frustrated Camden County official lashes out at Trump administration over COVID-19 vaccine delays

New Jersey also has an arrangement with 39 ShopRite pharmacies, including two in Camden County, to vaccinate health care workers.

But it will fall largely on the county health departments to reach health care workers who are not employed at the hospital or health care systems, such as home care nurses and aides, dentists and others. Law enforcement and firefighters have also been added to the list, Cappelli said.

Cappelli, a Democrat, lamented what he sees as a political disparity in how the vaccines are filtering down to states for wider dispersal.

The county has been hard-hit by the virus, particularly the city of Camden, where health officials have gone door to door to educate people on the virus. So far, the county has more than 31,000 confirmed cases and 815 deaths.

Cappelli said he had no information on when enough doses would be available to reach the general public.

"I wish I can give you a timeline on all of this, but I simply can't," said Cappelli, who noted his anger over the rioting by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.