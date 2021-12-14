Free COVID-19 testing now available to New Jersey residents by delivery

TRENTON — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, New Jersey and a medical service are partnering to supply residents with at-home testing.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the state's COVID-19 briefing that Vault Medical Services will offer free testing through UPS.

New Jerseyans interested in acquiring a test through the company can visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nj.

"This new program increases the availability and accessibility of testing, particularly for those who may not be able to get to a testing site," Persichilli said. "This federally funded, in-home alternative helps expand testing options for anyone who needs it."

Vault will provide tests with next-day delivery. Those receiving Vault's test can return their sample to the company through prepaid packaging from UPS, Persichilli said. Results will be returned within 24 to 48 hours.