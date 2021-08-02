Flood aid extended to Burlington County residents and businesses

Burlington County has been included in a federal disaster declaration that originally applied only to Pennsylvania counties after an evening of destructive flash flooding that swamped the Philadelphia region July 12, officials said Saturday.

The designation makes county residents and businesses eligible for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration for damage and other loss from the "100-year" flooding.

"The major flooding this area faced a few weeks ago had a devastating impact on many of our residents and businesses that are still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic," County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said in a statement. "This should not be another setback for them, so we made it our mission to assure that our residents and businesses who sustained damage or loss during the storm were able to benefit from these special loans."

Sizable amounts of rain fell on both sides of the Delaware River over a four-hour period. In Burlington County, 7.63 inches of rain inundated Florence Township, with Burlington Township and Burlington City each getting more than 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.