First Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in New Jersey next week pending approval

New Jersey may see a shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as next week.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said the shipment of this single-dose vaccine, which would contain about 70,000 doses, depends on final FDA approval, which could come this weekend.

"Quite simply, an approval of the Johnson & Johnson application would be a game changer," Murphy said during a virtual coronavirus briefing with state officials. "First off, simply having a third tool in our tool box is critical. An additional 70,000 doses means, in one week, an another 70,000 vaccinated New Jerseyans."

Murphy also reported 3,149 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a statewide total of 696,000.

The governor confirmed an additional 46 deaths for a total of 20,861 and 2,331 probable deaths.

The state's vaccination count as of mid-morning Friday was 1,899,671, which includes 1,262,124 first doses and 636,947 second doses. Atlantic County has administered 59,029 doses, Cape May County has administered 27,546 and Cumberland County has administered 25,544.

