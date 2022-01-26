First-ever New Jersey data say PFAS in drinking water exceeded safe levels at water systems serving more than half a million people

New Jersey is set to get about $1 billion over the next five years for water infrastructure under a bipartisan bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in December. The state is setting meetings with water officials to determine need, and how much of that money would go toward PFAS remediation is unclear. Utilities have other needs such as upgrading stormwater systems and sewage treatment plants.

"The folks that put this material into the chain of commerce are responsible," LaTourette said.

He said officials plan to chase potential polluters through the state's Spill Act, which prohibits the release of contaminants into the environment and made those who do liable for cleanup.

LaTourette said that while residents might be alarmed at the data, New Jersey was the first state to set aggressive standards well below EPA-suggested levels.

New Jersey allows no more than 13 parts per trillion for PFOS and PFNA, and 14 for PFOA. The federal Environmental Protection Agency has guidance set at 70 for both and has not formally adopted maximum levels. Pennsylvania is in the process of setting its own standards.

