 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First case of monkeypox in Camden County as the virus continues to spread slowly

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey news icon

The first case of monkeypox in Camden County was reported Tuesday in a resident who recently traveled out of state and is currently isolating at home, health officials said.

Monkeypox — an archaically named infection caused by a virus — has been spreading slowly in the United States since May. While the World Health Organization is monitoring outbreaks in multiple countries, public health officials and scientists emphasize that the disease is not new like COVID-19, or as easily spread.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with lesions or body fluids. The disease usually starts with flulike symptoms such as a fever, intense headache and swelling of the lymph nodes. The most prominent sign of monkeypox — lesions on the face and body — usually appears up to three days later. Symptoms can last two to four weeks.

The strain of the virus circulating in this country causes mild to moderate disease.

As of July 1, 460 cases were confirmed in the United States, according to the CDC, whose online case tracker did not indicate any deaths.

People are also reading…

The case announced in Camden County appears to be the fifth in New Jersey, according to the CDC's tracking.

Camden County health officials said in a statement that they have performed contact tracing and provided preventive treatment to any person who might have been exposed to the infected resident.

"The threat to Camden County residents from monkeypox is extremely low right now," said Paschal Nwako, Camden County health officer and public health coordinator, in a news release. "There is no need for panic, but we are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and to watch for symptoms."

A vaccine for monkeypox is available to high-risk contacts of people who have tested positive. Last week, the Biden administration announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will deploy nearly 300,000 doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks. Camden was designated as South Jersey's hub for vaccines.

Camden County residents who have questions about monkeypox can call the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 856-374-6370.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief for homeowners and renters and lifts spending 9% over last year. Murphy signed the spending plan Thursday in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget. The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats’ desire to address what they and others call an “affordability crisis” in the state, whose property taxes top most states’ and where typically low gas prices are teetering toward $5 a gallon.

Murphy signs 7 new bills aimed at tightening NJ gun laws

Murphy signs 7 new bills aimed at tightening NJ gun laws

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed seven new bills into law aimed at curtailing gun violence, including legislation to allow the state attorney general to pursue lawsuits against the firearm industry. Murphy signed the bills Tuesday in the wake of a fatal Independence Day shooting in Illinois, as well as recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. One measure requires safety training to get a firearm purchasers permit, and another bans .50-caliber weapons. Murphy signed the measures alongside advocates for tighter gun laws and other public officials. He says more still needs to be done after a Supreme Court ruling striking a requirement for permit holders to show a specific need to carry firearms.

Murphy signs bills protecting abortions for out-of-staters

Murphy signs bills protecting abortions for out-of-staters

New Jersey's Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed two bills aiming to protect the right of those from outside the state to get abortion services within New Jersey's borders and barring extradition of people involved in reproductive health care services should they face charges in another state. The legislation moved swiftly in the Democrat-led Legislature, just a week after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Murphy and lawmakers say the legislation ensures residents of other states seeking reproductive health care in New Jersey can access confidential abortion services without fear of being prosecuted.

$50.6B budget with property tax help, surplus goes to Murphy

$50.6B budget with property tax help, surplus goes to Murphy

New Jersey lawmakers have passed a record $50.6 billion budget, sending the plan with billions in more spending compared with last year to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The budget is 9% bigger than last year’s and comes courtesy of flush state coffers and rosier-than-expected tax returns. It also comes as Democrats who control the Legislature and governorship aim at making the state more affordable. The state treasury’s tax receipts might be bountiful now but economic unease is on legislators’ minds as they socked away $6 billion in surplus. The budget committee chairman called it a record amount that shows the state’s preparation to “protect taxpayers from potential downturns.”

Democrats tee up New Jersey budget with tax relief, surplus

Democrats tee up New Jersey budget with tax relief, surplus

New Jersey’s Democratic-led Legislature has teed up a vote on a record budget of over $50 billion that boosts spending 9% over last year, sets aside $2 billion for property-tax payers and renters, and carries a $6 billion surplus into the new fiscal year. The spending blueprint emerged from closed-door negotiations late Monday and sped through the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate committees soon after. Republicans issued what has become an annual refrain that there was little transparency and short time to review the plan. Among the new proposals is a property tax relief program that will offer credits to property owners and rebates to renters.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland, Sweden begin NATO membership process

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News