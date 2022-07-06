First case of monkeypox in Camden County as the virus continues to spread slowly

The first case of monkeypox in Camden County was reported Tuesday in a resident who recently traveled out of state and is currently isolating at home, health officials said.

Monkeypox — an archaically named infection caused by a virus — has been spreading slowly in the United States since May. While the World Health Organization is monitoring outbreaks in multiple countries, public health officials and scientists emphasize that the disease is not new like COVID-19, or as easily spread.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with lesions or body fluids. The disease usually starts with flulike symptoms such as a fever, intense headache and swelling of the lymph nodes. The most prominent sign of monkeypox — lesions on the face and body — usually appears up to three days later. Symptoms can last two to four weeks.

The strain of the virus circulating in this country causes mild to moderate disease.

As of July 1, 460 cases were confirmed in the United States, according to the CDC, whose online case tracker did not indicate any deaths.

The case announced in Camden County appears to be the fifth in New Jersey, according to the CDC's tracking.

Camden County health officials said in a statement that they have performed contact tracing and provided preventive treatment to any person who might have been exposed to the infected resident.

"The threat to Camden County residents from monkeypox is extremely low right now," said Paschal Nwako, Camden County health officer and public health coordinator, in a news release. "There is no need for panic, but we are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and to watch for symptoms."

A vaccine for monkeypox is available to high-risk contacts of people who have tested positive. Last week, the Biden administration announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will deploy nearly 300,000 doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks. Camden was designated as South Jersey's hub for vaccines.

Camden County residents who have questions about monkeypox can call the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 856-374-6370.