Finally, some really good news for piping plovers

Brooke Maslo, assistant professor in Rutgers University's Department of Ecology, Evolution and Natural Resources, is conducting a GPS collaring project on coastal foxes from Sandy Hook in Monmouth County to Cape May. The goal is to further understand the role foxes play in coastal ecosystems, and see if the state can find an alternative to killing the predators, while still protecting the shore birds they hunt.

"This was a much-needed bump, as productivity has been high over the past few years, but we weren’t seeing any sustained growth," Pover wrote. "The challenge now will be to maintain that higher level or increase it even more, as it has fluctuated up and down quite a bit in recent years."

The Holgate Unit of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, on the southern tip of Long Beach Island, has the state's largest population of piping plover. It had 46 nesting pairs in 2021, up from 29 in 2020, the foundation reported. That site was greatly improved for the beach nesters by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, when beaches there grew much larger due to Sandy pushing more sand onto them.

Since the historic storm, the piping plover population there has quadrupled, according to the foundation.

