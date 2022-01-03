Finally, really good news for piping plovers

The Holgate Unit of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge on the southern tip of Long Beach Island, has the state's largest population of piping plover. It had 46 nesting pairs in 2021, up from 29 in 2020, the foundation reported. That's the site that was greatly improved for the beach nesters by Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.

Since the historic storm, the piping plover population there as quadrupled, according to the foundation.

Seaside Park had two pairs of nesting piping plovers in 2021, the first time plovers nested on this municipality’s busy beach since regular statewide monitoring began nearly four decades ago, Pover reported. And a total of four chicks fledged from the two pairs, one of the best productivity rates in the state.

"Perhaps the biggest surprise of 2021 involved the creation of an entirely new and largely undisturbed site – a rarity in New Jersey. An island, dubbed Horseshoe Island because of its shape, has been emerging just off the mid-coast of the state over the past few years," Pover wrote.