Finally, really good news for piping plovers

The future is looking a little brighter for the piping plover, an endangered beach-nesting bird, after it registered a 33% increase statewide in nesting pairs last year, including at Cape May County sites.
Nesting pairs went from 103 to 137 in 2021, said Senior Wildlife Biologist Todd Pover in a Conserve Wildlife Foundation blog post Monday.
Several new sites for piping plover breeding pairs appeared last year, including at two Cape May County sites in Strathmere and Two-Mile Beach — in sections of both the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge and United States Coast Guard properties.
"Cape May County was once a hot spot for piping plovers in the state, but its population had been in a long decline; recolonization of these new sites in 2021 was part of a big rebound for the county’s piping plovers, up to 15 pairs now after a low of just 3 pairs in 2018," Pover wrote.
Pover said it's the third highest increase on record for the state since the piping plover was listed as federally endangered.
"This was a much-needed bump, as productivity has been high over the past few years, but we weren’t seeing any sustained growth," Pover wrote. "The challenge now will be to maintain that higher level or increase it even more, as it has fluctuated up and down quite a bit in recent years."
The Holgate Unit of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge on the southern tip of Long Beach Island, has the state's largest population of piping plover. It had 46 nesting pairs in 2021, up from 29 in 2020, the foundation reported. That's the site that was greatly improved for the beach nesters by Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.
Since the historic storm, the piping plover population there as quadrupled, according to the foundation.
Seaside Park had two pairs of nesting piping plovers in 2021, the first time plovers nested on this municipality’s busy beach since regular statewide monitoring began nearly four decades ago, Pover reported. And a total of four chicks fledged from the two pairs, one of the best productivity rates in the state.
"Perhaps the biggest surprise of 2021 involved the creation of an entirely new and largely undisturbed site – a rarity in New Jersey. An island, dubbed Horseshoe Island because of its shape, has been emerging just off the mid-coast of the state over the past few years," Pover wrote.
In 2021 it was high and large enough to host one of the biggest least tern colonies in the state, as well as common tern and black skimmer colonies as well as a small royal tern colony. It's the northernmost documented colony for royal terns in the hemisphere, Pover said.
"Although the island is vulnerable to storms and tides, so we don’t know how long it will persist, CWF hopes to be part of the monitoring and protection of this important site moving forward," Pover wrote.
The Barnegat Light Habitat Restoration, a project CWF helps lead, continued to perform above expectations in 2021. The site has gone from one to five breeding pairs of piping plovers since completion in 2019 and this year least terns, common terns, and black skimmers nested at the site for the first time in over a decade.
Least terns had a surprisingly good year in Point Pleasant inlet – one of the state's tiniest sites and most disturbed by human recreation. It had the most least tern fledglings – 197 – of any site in the state, just over 80% of the statewide total.
Point Pleasant inlet also produced 90 black skimmer fledglings.
"The biggest surprise here, and a sight to marvel if you were lucky to see it, was how over 200 pairs of least terns and the other nesters crammed into such a small site to begin with," Pover wrote. "Interestingly, this year the site also had the highest density of seabeach amaranth, an endangered plant that CWF helps monitor."
American oystercatchers did not have a particularly good year, as productivity was very low overall due to a severe Memorial Day weekend nor’easter and high predator activity, Pover reported.
"Nonetheless, oystercatchers continue to keep us 'on our toes' as they pop up in new and unexpected places. The steady increase of pairs nesting on our Atlantic Coast beaches continued in 2021; the number of pairs has nearly tripled on the sandy barrier beaches of New Jersey since regular monitoring began in 2003 when only about 50 pairs were recorded," Pover wrote.
CWF also did a first-ever survey of Delaware Bay for American oystercatchers in 2021; 13 breeding pairs were found at eight sites, more than expected.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
