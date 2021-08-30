 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend
1 comment

Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend

{{featured_button_text}}
Murphy15

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy covers his face with a face mask at the end of the coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J. Monday, June 15, 2020.

 Jose F. Moreno

Federal extended unemployment benefits, including the $300 weekly extra benefit, will expire Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized in his COVID-19 briefing Monday.

"The proper way to extend is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones," Murphy said. "No state is extending beyond Sept. 4."

Among the benefits expiring is one that allowed claimants who qualified to collect for a maximum of 75 weeks instead of the traditional 26.

It would cost the state at least $314 million per week, or $1 billion a month, to keep providing the federal benefits at the current level, Murphy said.

He called the cost prohibitive.

The state's unemployment rate was at 7.3% for the month of July, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It remained about the same as the previous month, but employers still reported difficulties filling job openings.

Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said some New Jersey Unemployment Insurance recipients qualify for state extended benefits, and they were notified by the department last week.

In an Aug. 19 press release, the DOL said the BLS reported that nonfarm employment in New Jersey increased in July by 14,600 to reach a seasonally adjusted 3.95 million jobs. It was the seventh consecutive month of gains.

Earlier this summer, the NJ Business and Industry Association called on Murphy to end the extended federal benefits earlier to encourage more people to return to work. Business owners and managers have reported extreme difficulty in hiring enough people to meet consumer demand for goods and services.

Overall, Murphy said, the Department of Labor has injected $33.7 billion into the accounts of 1.6 million New Jerseyans since the start of the epidemic in March 2020.

Of that amount, $25 billion were federal funds.

He also said there are many other COVID-related assistance programs that will continue to help those in need pay for rent, food, child care, health care and more.

Murphy also reminded people that the state's minimum wage of $12 per hour increases to $13 per hour in January and will continue to go up $1 a year until it hits $15 per hour, under state law.

The state will "make the most of American Rescue Plan (federal) funds to support the small business community and start-ups, which are major creators of jobs," Murphy said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Unemployment Benefits

Traditionally, those who meet the requirements for traditional unemployment insurance could receive benefits for up to 26 weeks during a one-year period.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020, extended unemployment benefits per eligible claim for an additional 13 weeks, through the PEUC program. The Continued Assistance Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020, extended PEUC another 11 weeks, and the American Rescue Plan Act extended PEUC another 25 weeks. This brings the total number of weeks of regular unemployment benefits to 75 weeks per eligible claim. Regardless of when your claim started and how many weeks of PEUC you claimed, PEUC benefits are set to expire September 4, 2021. (PEUC claimants may qualify for state extended benefits.)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Also created in the CARES Act, PUA expanded eligibility for unemployment assistance to NJ workers who are (1) not eligible for unemployment benefits in any state, including self-employed workers (independent contractors, “gig” workers), AND (2) otherwise able and available to work except that they are unemployed, partially unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work due to a COVID-19 qualifying reason, AND (3) able to demonstrate labor market attachment, through earnings or an official work offer. The Continued Assistance Act extended the maximum number of weeks from 46 weeks to 50 weeks for PUA, and the American Rescue Plan Act extended it to 75 weeks. Regardless of when your claim started and how many weeks of PUA you claimed, PUA benefits are set to expire September 4, 2021. (PUA claimants do not qualify for state extended unemployment benefits.)

State Extended Unemployment Benefits

State extended unemployment benefits are additional weeks of benefits available to some unemployment insurance benefit recipients. The state’s ability to give these additional weeks is based on NJ’s unemployment rate. On April 17, 2021, NJ’s unemployment rate triggered the availability of up to 13 weeks of EB. These additional weeks of benefits are different from the federal unemployment benefit extensions which expire on September 4, 2021.

--SOURCE: NJ Division of Unemployment Insurance, State Department of Labor and Workforce Development

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News