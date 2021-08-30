Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend

Federal extended unemployment benefits, including the $300 weekly extra benefit, will expire Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized in his COVID-19 briefing Monday.
"The proper way to extend is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones," Murphy said. "No state is extending beyond Sept. 4."
Among the benefits expiring is one that allowed claimants who qualified to collect for a maximum of 75 weeks instead of the traditional 26.
It would cost the state at least $314 million per week, or $1 billion a month, to keep providing the federal benefits at the current level, Murphy said.
He called the cost prohibitive.
The state's unemployment rate was at 7.3% for the month of July, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It remained about the same as the previous month, but employers still reported difficulties filling job openings.
Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said some New Jersey Unemployment Insurance recipients qualify for state extended benefits, and they were notified by the department last week.
In an Aug. 19 press release, the DOL said the BLS reported that nonfarm employment in New Jersey increased in July by 14,600 to reach a seasonally adjusted 3.95 million jobs. It was the seventh consecutive month of gains.
Earlier this summer, the NJ Business and Industry Association called on Murphy to end the extended federal benefits earlier to encourage more people to return to work. Business owners and managers have reported extreme difficulty in hiring enough people to meet consumer demand for goods and services.
Overall, Murphy said, the Department of Labor has injected $33.7 billion into the accounts of 1.6 million New Jerseyans since the start of the epidemic in March 2020.
Of that amount, $25 billion were federal funds.
He also said there are many other COVID-related assistance programs that will continue to help those in need pay for rent, food, child care, health care and more.
Murphy also reminded people that the state's minimum wage of $12 per hour increases to $13 per hour in January and will continue to go up $1 a year until it hits $15 per hour, under state law.
The state will "make the most of American Rescue Plan (federal) funds to support the small business community and start-ups, which are major creators of jobs," Murphy said.
