Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend

Federal extended unemployment benefits, including the $300 weekly extra benefit, will expire Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized in his COVID-19 briefing Monday.

"The proper way to extend is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones," Murphy said. "No state is extending beyond Sept. 4."

Among the benefits expiring is one that allowed claimants who qualified to collect for a maximum of 75 weeks instead of the traditional 26.

It would cost the state at least $314 million per week, or $1 billion a month, to keep providing the federal benefits at the current level, Murphy said.

He called the cost prohibitive.

The state's unemployment rate was at 7.3% for the month of July, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It remained about the same as the previous month, but employers still reported difficulties filling job openings.

Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said some New Jersey Unemployment Insurance recipients qualify for state extended benefits, and they were notified by the department last week.