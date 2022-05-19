Fear of COVID-19 decreasing as vaccinations continue, Monmouth poll says

A growing consensus nationwide is that the coronavirus' threat is diminishing as vaccines and other drugs generally deter intense illness, a Monmouth University poll suggests.

Since March, 23% of survey respondents have expressed serious concern over a family member becoming severely ill from the virus. That number was higher (38%) in a January poll by the university, when the omicron variant had yielded a record surge in cases, Monmouth said Wednesday in a news release.

The poll's results follow comments from Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday that state officials are "looking at" the most reasonable ways to address the latest spike in cases of the virus, which has claimed more than 1 million American lives.

Pollsters surveyed 807 U.S. adults on the topic May 5-9, Monmouth said.

Cape May County Health Department Coordinator Kevin Thomas said Tuesday the belief is that hospitals shouldn't be overrun with COVID-positive patients because vaccine efficiency remains strong throughout the population.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest much of South Jersey should consider wearing a mask in public again until the last influx of cases ceases.

When the coronavirus, which was first found in Wuhan, China, began infecting the U.S., a majority of Americans (60%) were concerned about becoming infected or having a family member hospitalized or killed by the disease, according to the poll.

Nearly half (46%) of those polled by Monmouth said they're still somewhat concerned about COVID infections in their household or family.

“Public health experts say that COVID is not in the endemic phase yet, but most Americans appear to be acting as if it is," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said Wednesday. "Vaccine rates have hit a wall, but few want to go back to a world of mask mandates."

Most polled told the university masking and social distancing rules need to be a thing of the past, with 32% supporting their return. Similarly, support for providing proof of vaccinations, sometimes referred to as a "vaccine passport," to access public places such as sports arenas, has dwindled as society returns to pre-pandemic normality, standing at 42%, Monmouth said.

