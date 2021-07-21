FBI probing possible hate-crime charges in Mount Laurel racial harassment case, residents say

Man in video using racist slur to stay in jail pending trial TRENTON — A white man captured on video yelling racist slurs at his Black neighbors and late…

Addison and an FBI spokesperson declined to comment on the Mount Laurel case. Matthew O'Reilly, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark, also declined to comment.

Addison played a key role in the recent hate-crime assault case against former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about striking a handcuffed Black teenage suspect. Addison secretly recorded Nucera during an interview in which Nucera said he was unaware of any problems during the arrest. A jury found Nucera guilty of making false statements; he was sentenced in May to 28 months in prison.

Mathews already faces 14 state charges, including criminal mischief, bias intimidation, harassment, trespassing, stalking, and drug and weapons possession. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The Public Defender's Office, which represents him, did not respond to a message Tuesday.

In the video that made national headlines, Mathews, a 45-year-old union laborer, was seen taunting a Black neighbor and using racial slurs. He provided his address and urged people to "come see me." Dozens showed up at his house a few days later for a noisy protest that lasted hours.

