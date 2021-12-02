Faith is carrying this South Jersey family as they deal with a pending heartbreak

Faith has brought the DeFilippo family very far.

When Luke, the youngest of four boys, was 2, he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Although it was not malignant, his prognosis was bleak — doctors expected him to live just two years. His parents, Laura and Rick, prayed — and then chose to try chemotherapy to treat the tumor and possibly extend Luke’s life.

And year after year, despite severe physical and cognitive impairments (Luke is nonverbal, intellectually akin to a 24-month-old, and is the physical size of an 8-year-old) he has continued to survive. Today, at 19, he’s curious and laughs often. He’s also very active, and, like a toddler, requires constant supervision.

Prayers brought him this far, said his mom, 59. But now he needs them more than ever.

In October, a highly aggressive, cancerous tumor was discovered near Luke’s kidney. He is receiving treatment to improve his quality of life, but the DeFilippos have been told his disease is incurable.

That’s not the family’s only medical setback. Luke’s dad, also 59, the family’s main wage earner, has recently been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The turn of events has dealt an unimagined blow to the Audubon, Camden County, family.