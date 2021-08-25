EPA to address radioactive water at once-notorious Camden, Gloucester City Superfund site

Back before most American homes had electricity, the Welsbach & General Gas Mantle site in Camden and Gloucester City used radioactive thorium to make lamps glow brighter.

That practice stretched from the 1890s to the 1940s, but the remaining toxicity spread around the two cities in fill dirt that homes, businesses and even a swim club were built upon.

The resulting core Superfund site — which has grown to six separate locations — and the other contaminated properties, have long been sore points in neighboring Camden County cities, even as massive amounts of contaminated soil have been removed.

This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a plan to deal with groundwater contaminated with radium.

“This proposed plan continues EPA’s work to protect residents of Gloucester City and Camden from contamination associated with this site,” the EPA’s acting Region 2 administrator, Walter Mugdan, said in a release. “Having already taken many actions to address the source of contamination, in this case we are focusing on contaminated groundwater.”

