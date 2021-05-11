Environmental lawsuits target sites in Egg Harbor City, Vineland, Bridgeton

A Bridgeton man and businesses in Egg Harbor City and Vineland are among those being sued by the state attorney general and Department of Environmental Protection for alleged environmental violations.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and acting DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said Tuesday they have filed nine lawsuits in total, seven of which were filed in so-called environmental justice communities, those deemed disproportionately exposed and increasingly vulnerable to environmental hazards.

“To further the promise of environmental justice, we must aggressively enforce our laws in communities disproportionately burdened by pollution,” LaTourette said in a statement. “Enforcement actions like these embody our commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and make clear the consequences for creating or contributing to environmental injustice.”

Officials have filed a lawsuit against the Gulf Gas Stop in Egg Harbor City after finding that the five fuel storage tanks that once existed on the property leaked into the soil and contaminated the groundwater, according to a news release.