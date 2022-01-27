Environmental justice groups sue over incinerator pollution

Baptista grew up in that neighborhood, describing it as frequently smelly and heavily industrialized.

As she was driving to her parents' house in 2020, she noticed something different emanating from the smokestack of the Newark incinerator.

“I saw bright pink smoke coming out of it,” she said. “At first I was like, ‘Is this some kind of breast cancer awareness thing they were doing, some kind of sick joke?’”

The tainted smoke turned out to be the result of the plant mistakenly burning materials that contained iodine from a Newark chemical company, according to Covanta, the company that operates the facility. In a report to New Jersey environmental regulators, the company said several instances of pinkish or purple mist were due to material containing iodine between 2018 and 2020, adding it has stopped accepting such material.

Four New Jersey trash incinerators are covered by the EPA standards in Newark, Camden, Rahway and Westville, Smith said. Similar incinerators in California include ones in Long Beach and Crows Landing near Modesto.

1:57 Pleasantville trash transfer station drives debate across Atlantic County The debris-waste transfer station planned for a lot in Pleasantville has driven disputes and…

The companies that operate the incinerators say they all comply with current federal environmental standards.