ELECTION ROUNDUP: Congressman Jeff Van Drew declares victory in CD2 race; Atlantic City voters reject election switch

9:50 p.m.: Voters in Atlantic City rejected a switch to nonpartisan elections for their local government Tuesday, giving a victory to Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his supporters, who said the change would hurt Democrats and cost taxpayers too much money.
About 56% of voters said 'no' to the ballot question asking if they wanted to move to May nonpartisan elections, giving up running as party members.
With 95% of the vote in, the, 1,469 voters opposed the election change with a 'no' vote. Another 1,146 voters were in favor of the change, according to the Atlantic County Clerk's Office.
9:35 p.m.: Incumbent Congressman Jeff Van Drew declares victory in 2nd congressional district race. Van Drew, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tim Alexander.
9:15 p.m.: In Corbin City, Republican Wayne M. Smith has defeated Democrat Matthew Kane in the race for Mayor. While Daniel Patterson defeated Nikki Nichols in the race for a council seat.
7:30 p.m.: Cumberland County voting machines could not be turned on when polls opened at 6 a.m., because they had trouble adjusting from Daylight Savings Time to Standard Time, an elections official said.
Congressional candidate Democrat Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, said he did not expect voting hours to be extended.
His opponent, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, did not expect the problem to delay results.
An official familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak on the record said voters who showed up between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. were able to vote with emergency paper ballots.
7:00 p.m.: Polls around the state close in an hour.
4:30 p.m.: Atlantic City voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a possible change of government.
Residents voting at the Richmond Avenue School were torn about the change of government vote.
If approved, future municipal elections would be nonpartisan and conducted in May, rather than June primaries and November general elections.
Candidates would run as individuals with no party affiliation.
Mathew Marino, 55, voted for the change.
“There would be more votes for who we wanted to get in,” said Marino, who usually goes right down the Republican isle when voting.
Marino welcomed the new government system his yes vote would bring.
3:30 p.m. : Turnout appears brisk for Election Day in Ocean City, where county seats, congressional representation and school board candidates are on the ballot.
12:20 p.m.: Incumbent Congressman Jeff Van Drew arrives to vote in Ocean View, Dennis Township. Van Drew said he will go target shooting after voting. Van Drew is being challenged by Democrat Tim Alexander in the race in the 2nd Congressional District.
12:15 p.m. : Steady voter turnout in Absecon, according to Press of Atlantic City reporter Eric Conklin.
11:40 a.m. : New Jersey's 12 U.S. House races are atop the ticket for voters who'll wrap up casting ballots on Tuesday in this year's midterm contest.
Democrats are defending 10 seats to the Republicans' two in the first election since congressional districts were redrawn after the 2020 census.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., though voters had an early in-person voting window that closed Sunday. Voters also have been sending mail-in ballots for weeks as well.
The GOP is optimistic that it can win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. The district picked up more Republican voters after its boundaries in the northwest were redrawn.
Malinowski, who is seeking his third term, narrowly defeated Kean, a former state lawmaker and the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., in 2020. Malinowski first won election by defeating Republican incumbent Rep. Leonard Lance in 2018.
The race is among the most closely watched in New Jersey, which has no statewide contests or ballot questions this year.
Malinowski cast Kean as too reliant on support from voters loyal to former President Donald Trump to represent the district, which swung from reliably GOP to Democratic control during his years in the White House. Kean has seized on inflation as a top issue and hammers on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he is betting is unpopular with voters.
Malinowski is a former Obama administration official and supported impeaching Trump as well the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Democratic President Joe Biden signed a year ago.
Kean served as the top Republican in the state Senate from 2008 until this year after declining to seek office again in last year's election.
Democratic incumbents Mikie Sherrill in the 11th District in the northern part of the state and Andy Kim in the 3rd District in south and central New Jersey won election for a first term along with Malinowski in 2018. However, their districts became more Democratic when the boundaries were redrawn. Democrats who controlled the redistricting process.
The redistricting commission met months after reports that Malinowski had bought and sold stocks with a stake in the country's COVID-19 response. There is no indication Malinowski acted on inside information to make his investment decisions and said he didn't direct his broker to make particular trades.
Sherrill faces Republican challenger Paul DeGroot, who's worked as a prosecutor in Passaic County, along with a Libertarian Party candidate.
Kim faces Republican Bob Healey, who runs a yacht company in southern New Jersey, and two other candidates.
Incumbents are seeking reelection in every House race except one: Robert Menendez, the son of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, is the Democrats' nominee to fill the 8th District seat opened by the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires.
The younger Menendez is an attorney in private practice and serves as a commissioner at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the region's airports, ports and tunnels. He faces Republican Marcos Arroyo and five others in the district.
8:10 a.m. : Democratic candidate in the 2nd Congressional District race Tim Alexander voted in Smithville this morning at 6:30 a.m.
Voters will decide whether to give U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a third term in office, the fate of partisan elections in Atlantic City and whether Democrats will keep the Atlantic County commissioner seat that represents the resort, in Tuesday’s general election.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with 28,000 poll workers making it all happen at about 3,200 polling locations across New Jersey, the office of the Secretary of State said Monday.
Results should be available a bit earlier this year, as a new state law allowed elections officials to open and prepare vote-by-mail ballots for machine counting during the days leading up to the election. That means they can be counted faster on Election Day.
As of Monday, 973,240 out of 6.5 million registered voters in New Jersey had requested vote-by-mail ballots, and 511,676 had been returned to their County Boards of Elections for counting.
Vote-by-mail ballots still can be returned up until 8 p.m. Tuesday at a secure ballot dropbox in the voter’s county, via the mail if postmarked by 8 p.m., or in person at the County Board of Elections.
Turnout stayed steady in the second year of early voting by machine, which happened Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, with 213,919 voting early statewide, 6,426 in Atlantic County and 2,967 in Cape May County, elections officials said.
“There was about a 3% turnout, slightly down from 2021 which I personally think isn’t too bad, given ‘21 was the gubernatorial race, with a normal higher turnout to begin with,” said Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. “The Legislature, elections officials, everyone is hoping it will catch on and become more utilized by the electorate. We shall see in the coming years.”
“I’m feeling good. I think it’s going to be a historic day,” Van Drew said on Monday afternoon.
“Before people go to vote they should go and fill their car with gas, go to the grocery store and buy groceries for the week, take a peek at their 401K and pay their bills,” Van Drew said. “This is really to me and to many people about whether we are going to become more dependent on government than ever and more socialist in nature.”
Democrat Tim Alexander said he would be working into the wee hours Monday night and Tuesday with his team, doing their best to get every last Democratic voter to participate.
“I feel good about the election, the pundits and I do not agree,” Alexander said of predictions that Democrats will suffer because of President Joe Biden’s low approval numbers.
“People are paying more at the gas pump and more for a can of soup, but that is going to pass, and women will still be without their constitutional rights that were stripped away when Roe was overturned,” Alexander said of the U.S. Supreme Court ending the court’s protection of abortion rights this summer.
John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said this election could see record turnout once vote-by-mail and Election Day machine counts are added to early voting totals.
A recent Stockton poll found voter enthusiasm high this year, he said, and with the control of Congress at stake the trend towards focusing on national issues could push turnout to record levels.
The statewide turnout in 2018, which was another Congressional election, was pretty much a record at 54%, Froonjian said.
“It was higher than last year’s gubernatorial election, which was only 40%,” Froonjian said. “It shows you what gets the blood running. It’s not so much the State House as Congress.”
The October debate between Van Drew and Alexander sponsored by the Hughes Center and The Press of Atlantic City was viewed 3,000 times online, Froonjian said.
“We’ve put them out before on video and gotten 1,000 to 1,200 views. To have 3,000 people view an election debate is a sign there is really a lot of interest out there,” Froonjian said.
It’s difficult to predict how the vote will go in Atlantic City, Froonjian said, where a ballot question is asking if the city should switch to nonpartisan elections in May for local offices, rather than continue to hold party primaries in June and a general election in November.
Candidates would run as individuals with no indication of party affiliation if the ballot question passes.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. and five Democratic City Council members oppose the change, and the lone Republican on council and three Democratic council members are supporting the change.
Those supporting the change are also critics of Small.
“Normally when it’s a Republican vs. Democrat issue, I’d say Democrats clearly want to keep partisan elections and would prevail,” Froonjian said. “But this is Democrat vs. Democrat, which makes it tougher. I guess it’s a test of Marty Small’s organization, and whether they will get their people out to beat this back.”
In the last mayoral election, Small dominated, but two of the council people who are pushing for the change also did well in that election, Froonjian said.
The change would rob the city’s Democratic committee, which is dominated by Small supporters, of their power to choose which candidates to back in primary elections.
“I know Democrats up the ballot — there is no question they want it to stay the way it is. It’s a real plus for them,” Froonjian said of having well-known local candidates help Democratic candidates for county, state and federal office.
Atlantic County Democrats supported redistricting that changed the first district from safely Democratic, covering primarily Atlantic City and Pleasantville, to a more competitive one pairing Atlantic City with the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate, Longport and a slice of Egg Harbor Township.
The redistricting also drastically changed the second district, which had been safely Republican, making it much more competitive by pairing Pleasantville with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point and some of Egg Harbor Township.
Now incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey is facing a challenge by Republican Vern Macon, who heads of a fire suppression company. The results will show whether the Democratic gamble to have a better chance in the second will pay off, or rob them of one of just two seats they now hold on the nine-member county Board of Commissioners.
Who's running in the Atlantic County general election on Nov. 8?
COMMISSIONER-AT-LARGE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Habib Rehman
|Democrat
|9,917
|
|Amy Gatto
|Republican
|15,941
|
COMMISSIONER- DISTRICT 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ernest D. Coursey Sr.
|Democrat
|3,590
|
|Vern Macon
|Republican
|3,419
|
COMMISSIONER -DISTRICT 4 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kathleen Galante
|Democrat
|745
|
|Richard R. Dase
|Republican
|1,847
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Donna M. Poley
|Democrat
|
|
|Thomas A. Marrone
|Republican
|
|
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Caleb N. Cavileer
|Democrat
|
|
|Richard DeRose
|Republican
|
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Vince Sera
|Republican
|2,173
|X
COUNCIL-AT-LARGE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|2,139
|X
|Mike Riordan
|Republican
|2,115
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Douglas E. Adams
|Republican
|
|
|Marina Barsuglia
|Republican
|
|
COUNCIL- 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Fabrizio
|Republican
|
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
|
|
|John H. Williams
|Republican
|
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|84
|
|Wayne M. Smith
|Republican
|138
|X
COUNCIL (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki Nichols
|Democrat
|88
|
|Daniel Patterson
|Republican
|135
|X
COMMON COUNCIL (Vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
|Democrat
|346
|
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democrat
|299
|
|Albert "Pat" Moran Jr
|Democrat
|323
|
|Mattia Brown
|Republican
|409
|
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|441
|
|Steve J. Dash
|Republican
|443
|
COMMON COUNCIL- TWO YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steve Ortiz
|Democrat
|307
|
|Kasey M. Attianese
|Republican
|437
|
TOWNSHP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Name
|Frank "Franco" Rivera III
|Democrat
|198
|
|Joe Cafero
|Republican
|462
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|W. Nelson Dilg
|Republican
|488
|
|Dane R. Lamcken
|Republican
|492
|
COUNCIL - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David A. Kelton
|Independent
|131
|
|Linda G. Givens
|Republican
|425
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Hoffman
|Republican
|
|
|Michael Porretta
|Republican
|
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Demoocrat
|2,626
|
|Raymond T. Keilman
|Democrat
|1,820
|
|Carl Pitale
|Republican
|3,574
|
|Charles Cain
|Republican
|2,891
|
COUNCIL (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joshua Trepiccone
|Republican
|
|
|Adam Re
|Republican
|
|
|Renee Rodio
|Republican
|
|
|Sam Rodio
|Independent
|
|
|Steve Furgione
|Independent
|
|
|Bill Olivo
|Independent
|
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stacy DeDomenicis
|Republican
|812
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|884
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Barbara Rheault
|Democrat
|
|
|Lawrence E. Riffle
|Republican
|
|
|DeAnna DeMarco
|Republican
|
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Paul V. Utts
|Democrat
|409
|
|Renee Carfgano
|Republican
|616
|
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas R. Corona
|Democrat
|415
|
|Eric Leeds
|Republican
|749
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James D. Barclay
|Democrat
|469
|
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democrat
|639
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Eugene F. Hawn
|Republican
|
|
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Donna Lee Riegel
|Republican
|
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael J. Turner
|Republican
|
|
|Michael Trupkiewicz
|Independent
|
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel Myers
|Democrat
|423
|
|Sean T. McGuigan
|Republican
|785
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democrat
|453
|
|Richard L. DePamphilis III
|Republican
|754
|
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carl D'Adamo
|Democrat
|403
|
|Mike Owen
|Republican
|575
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edward G. Norton
|Republican
|631
|
Who's running in the Cape May County general election on Nov. 8?
SURROGATE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dean Marcolongo
|Republican
|21,996
|X
COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|E. Marie Hayes
|Republican
|23,148
|X
|Andrew J. Bulakowski
|Republican
|23,436
|X
|Julia L. Hankerson
|Democrat
|12,768
|
|William Laffey IV
|Independent
|1,611
|
Nonpartisan Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lorraine M. Baldwin
|779
|X
|Mark DiSanto
|283
|
|Clarence F. Lear, III
|446
|
|Maureen K. McDade
|657
|X
|Shaine P. Meier
|612
|X
Council - Unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patricia Gray Hendricks
|322
|
|Michael G. Yeager
|709
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Zeth Matalucci
|Republican
|1,968
|X
|Matthew Cox
|Republican
|1,937
|X
COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas Conrad
|Republican
|1,350
|
COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin Coombs
|Republican
|1,707
|X
|Write-in
|
|19
|
COUNCIL 3rd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Chris (Kit) Marlowe
|Democrat
|997
|
|Roland Roy, Jr
|Republican
|1,976
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Norris
|Republican
|4,397
|X
|Melisha Anderson-Ruiz
|Democrat
|2,344
|
CITY COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Margaret A. (Peggy) Bishop
|Republican
|584
|X
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democrat
|228
|
CITY COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edwin W. Koehler
|Republican
|478
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Charles Krafczek
|Republican
|123
|
|Jennifer Gensemer
|Republican
|259
|X
|Victor Foschini
|Independent
|269
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor Nappen II
|Republican
|3,915
|X
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|3,943
|X
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Pikolycky
|Republican
|373
|X
|Write-in
|
|4
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mary Helen Perez
|Republican
|375
|X
|Eduardo "Chino" Ortiz
|Republican
|343
|X
|Write-in
|
|2
|
Who's running in the Cumberland County general election on Nov. 8?
COMMISSIONERS (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Darlene Barber
|Democrat
|6,443
|
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democrat
|6,314
|
|Douglas A. Albrecht
|Republican
|5,397
|
|Victoria Groetsch-Lods
|Republican
|5,219
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mike Vizzard
|Democrat
|138
|
|Justus Straubmuller
|Republican
|55
|
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|442
|
|Brian Casper
|Republican
|442
|
|Carol Casper
|Democrat
|259
|
|John J. Stanzione
|Democrat
|290
|
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael L. Rothman
|Republican
|45
|
|Larry Jordan
|Republican
|39
|
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Benjamin Byrd
|Democrat
|283
|
|Marvin Pierce
|Democrat
|294
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel J. Orr
|Democrat
|59
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David Miller
|Republican
|899
|
|Edward J. Kennedy
|Democrat
|443
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John M. Tisa
|Republican
|87
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ken Whildin
|Republican
|448
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Hillary Barile
|Republican
|19
|
|Matthew Hunzer
|Republican
|20
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas Burton
|Republican
|83
|
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John L. Daddario
|Republican
|284
|
|Joseph J. Spoltore
|Republican
|274
|
Who's running in the Southern Ocean County general election on Nov. 8
SHERIFF (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael G. Mastronardy
|Republican
|131,333
|
|Salvatore Frascino
|Democrat
|53,948
|
COUNTY COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John P. "Jack" Kelly
|Republican
|126,074
|
|Virginia E. "Ginny" Haines
|Republican
|124,858
|
|Catherine Paura
|Democrat
|55,206
|
|Roxanne L. Barnes
|Democrat
|54,757
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert Bille
|Republican
|5,050
|
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democrat
|3,068
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kirk O. Larson
|Republican
|293
|
COUNCIL (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sam Alloway
|Republican
|288
|
|Frank Mikuletzky
|Republican
|280
|
COUNCIL
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Catherine Snyder
|373
|
|John Hailperin
|146
|
|Robert Scott Cunningham
|128
|
|William G. Burris, Jr.
|86
|
|Jaime Baumiller
|277
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael J. Pasternak
|Republican
|508
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Kennis
|Republican
|6,946
|
|Peter Curatolo
|Republican
|6,716
|
|Edward Kownacki
|Democrat
|2,397
|
|Erik Mazur
|Democrat
|2,315
|
|Regina C.Discenza
|Independent
|820
|
|Barry Bender
|Independent
|584
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peggy Sue Juliano
|Republican
|7,399
|
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth W. Laney, Jr.
|Republican
|5,774
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ben LoParo
|Republican
|3,015
|
|Carla G. Lounsbury
|Democrat
|1,249
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Huelsenbeck
|Republican
|403
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Tom Tallon
|Republican
|379
|
|Robert J. Butkus
|Republican
|417
|
COUNCIL - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Esposito
|Republican
|6,883
|
|Ellyn K. Hill
|Democrat
|3,140
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jacqueline L. Siciliano
|Republican
|419
|
|Peter M. Hartney
|Republican
|301
|
|John M. Bashwiner
|Democrat
|301
|
COUNCIL 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John D. McMenamin
|Republican
|361
|
|Lydia B. Bashwiner
|Democrat
|314
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Susan R. Marshall
|Republican
|809
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Samuel Colangelo
|Republican
|764
|
|Suzanne Taylor
|Republican
|754
|
|William Townsend
|Independent
|169
|
Who's running for school board in South Jersey?
ABSECON (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes total
|Winner
|John Rynkiewicz
|
|
|Raquel M. Law
|
|
|Linda E. Wallace
|
|
ATLANTIC CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Subrata Chowdhury
|1,471
|
|Hollisha Bridgers
|1,381
|
|Kashawn "Kash" McKinley
|1,474
|
|Albert Herbert
|811
|
|Matthew J. Diullio-Jusino
|794
|
|Andra C. Williams
|884
|
BUENA-BUENA REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|James M. Abba Jr.
|
|
|Aline Cornew-Carroll
|
|
|Nicole Horan
|
|
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|
|
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marlene Kraynock
|
|
EGG HARBOR CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven V. Bouchard
|
|
|Mary Ann Rogers
|
|
|James Guercioni III
|
|
|Kiomy Fuentes
|
|
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas J. Seppy
|344
|
|Terre Alabarda
|281
|
|Louis Della Barca
|399
|
|Marita Rydell Sullivan
|352
|
ESTELL MANOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brianne Seelman
|355
|
|Sarah Kisby
|166
|
FOLSOM (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marisa Scibilia
|
|
|Andrew Way
|
|
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carol Houck
|
|
|Steven Stokes
|
|
|Antonella Marmo
|
|
|Kerrie Hartman
|
|
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Gentile
|
|
|Joshua B. Smith
|
|
|Suzette M. Carmen
|
|
|Belinda D. Chester
|
|
|James Delcane
|
|
|Muhammad Ayub
|
|
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dr. Anne Erickson
|3,821
|
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dr. Warren Nelson
|2,918
|
|Dr. Cheryl Cirino
|2,989
|
|Nanci Barr
|2,783
|
|Amy Hassa
|2,169
|
HAMMONTON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John E. Lyons
|
|
|Barbara Berenato
|
|
|MaryAnne Templeton
|
|
|Rita Black
|
|
|Linda M. Byrnes
|
|
|Shawn K. McCloud
|
|
LINWOOD- MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jeffery Vasser
|1,772
|
LINWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Craig Kahn
|1,379
|
|Holly DiLeo
|1,439
|
|Ryan Rendrey
|1,441
|
LONGPORT (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Clete Schwegman III
|226
|
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Angela Maino
|
|
|Robert E. Stollenwerk
|
|
|Carmen Jacobo
|
|
|Mark Winterbottom
|
|
NORTHFIELD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen Funk
|1,437
|
|JilianTafeen
|1,214
|
PLEASANTVILLE (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Alberto Alejandrina
|593
|
|Yadira Falcon
|395
|
|Andrea Gray
|426
|
|Allen R. Maddox
|566
|
|Sara A. Eason
|628
|
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Endicott
|1,540
|
SOMERS POINT - MAINLAND 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions
|
|
SOMERS POINT (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Alice Myers
|1,363
|
|Staci Endicott
|1,288
|
|Karen Tomasello
|1,366
|
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Chris Egbert
|458
|
|Patricia Doerr
|458
|
|John Specht
|482
|
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Henry Goldsmith
|518
|
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gregory A. Freelon
|
|
AVALON (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John L. Richardson
|482
|X
|Matthew Wolf
|495
|X
|Write-in
|9
|
CAPE MAY CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dawn M. Austin
|
|
|Edward B. Connolly
|
|
|Anita De Satnick
|
|
CAPE MAY POINT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Manzo, Jr.
|
|
DENNIS TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Berg
|
|
|Robert Curry
|
|
|Jeanne Donohue
|
|
|Mary Kate Garry
|
|
|Zachary Hewitt
|
|
|LuAnne Shaw
|
|
|Josepha M. Penrose
|
|
LOWER TOWNSHIP - LOWER CAPE MAY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gary Douglass, Sr.
|
|
|Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese
|
|
|Frank Onorato
|
|
| Gary Playford
|
|
LOWER TOWNSHP ELEMENTARY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lauren Cox
|
|
|Jason Felsing
|
|
|Lauren Randle
|
|
|Charles Utsch
|
|
|Jonathan Vile
|
|
|Sally Drozd Yerk
|
|
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edward Dagney
|1,383
|
|David J. Del Conte Jr.
|2,332
|
|Burgess (Butch) Hamer
|3,147
|X
|Christopher Ingersoll
|2,001
|
|Cheryl McHale
|3,100
|X
|Brian L Vergantino
|2,340
|X
|Write-in
|73
|
NORTH WILDWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michele M. Devine-Hartnett
|669
|X
|Gerald F. Flanagan
|666
|X
|Ronald Golden
|547
|
|David C. MacDonald
|685
|X
|Write-in
|15
|
OCEAN CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin Barnes
|
|
|Patrick Kane
|
|
|Elizabeth M. Nicoletti
|
|
|Catherine Panico
|
|
|Charles Roche
|
|
|Gregory Whelan
|
|
OCEAN CITY - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dale Braun
|
|
|Ryan Keith Leonard
|
|
|Robin Shaffer
|
|
SEA ISLE CITY (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lauren Ciseck
|600
|X
|Kristy Pittaluga
|714
|X
|Write-in
|3
|
STONE HARBOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John McAllister
|277
|X
|Write-in
|3
|
UPPER TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michele R. Barbieri
|
|
|Kiernan Black
|
|
|Kristie A. Chisholm
|
|
|Alexander J. Grassi
|
|
|Daniel P. Kilgallon
|
|
|Christine Lentz
|
|
|William J. Sooy
|
|
WEST CAPE MAY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian Groetsch, Jr.
|
|
|Shelly L. Richards
|
|
WEST WILDWOOD (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Maureen Kelly-Smith
|168
|X
|Write-in
|40
|
WILDWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carol Bannon
|375
|
|Anne Martin
|292
|
|Mary Rulon
|382
|X
|R. Todd Kieninger
|422
|X
|Josephine M. Sharpe
|507
|X
|Write-in
|7
|
WILDWOOD CREST (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard J. Bernstein
|765
|X
|Tracey Blanda
|861
|X
|Write-in
|11
|
WILDWOOD CREST - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Justin W. Feraco
|643
|
|Joelle Tenaglia
|406
|
|Write-in
|3
|
WOODBINE (vote for 3)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
BRIDGETON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Colleen Wright-Turner
|
|
|Tyrone D. Williams
|
|
|Angelia "Angie" Edwards
|
|
BRIDGETON - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Markida Taylor
|
|
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|La Rae Hilda Smith
|
|
|Sharon L. Porter
|
|
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Tracy Richardson
|
|
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cindy Streater
|
|
|Adam Vera
|
|
DEERFIELD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kyle W. Myers
|
|
|Sean Pignatelli
|
|
|Marie Blizzard
|
|
DOWNE TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Shana L. Johnson
|
|
|Randolph Ferebee
|
|
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (vote for four)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cynthia W. Duffield
|
|
|Megan Sheppard
|
|
|Gregory Sapnar
|
|
|Kelly Seabrook
|
|
HOPEWELL - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Arthur L. Marchand
|
|
|Theresa Christian-Hunsberger
|
|
|Timothy C. Zoyac
|
|
HOPEWELL/SHILOH (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|J. R. Carman
|
|
LAWRENCE TOWNSHP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Linda Miletta
|
|
MAURICE RIVER (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sherri L. Welch
|
|
MILLVILLE (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Whilden
|
|
|Charles S. McGuire
|
|
|Stanley Baker
|
|
|Thomas P. McFarland
|
|
|Richard Kott
|
|
|Kevin G. Asselta
|
|
SHILOH - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ronald L. Campbell
|
|
STOW CREEK - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas M. Davis
|
|
STOW CREEK (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicole Halter
|
|
|Rochelle Husband
|
|
|Robert (Bobby) S. Demasse
|
|
UPPER DEERFIELD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Lee
|
|
|Anthony Buono Jr.
|
|
VINELAND (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Makema T. Douglas
|
|
|Kimberly L. Codispoti
|
|
|F. John Sbrana
|
|
|Nicholas Fiocchi
|
|
BARNEGAT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Colleen Angus
|
|
|Morris Enyeart
|
|
|Lauren Washburn
|
|
BARNEGAT (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sean O’Brien
|
|
|Michael Hickey
|
|
|Scott Beck
|
|
|Scott Sarno
|
|
|Carol Geene
|
|
|Dave Sherman
|
|
|George Fedorczyk, Jr.
|
|
BARNEGAT LIGHT - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marilyn Wasilewski
|
|
BARNGAT LIGHT - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|
|
|Terry Deakyne
|
|
|James Donahower
|
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|
|
BEACH HAVEN -SOUTHERN REGIONAL-1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Paul F. Sharkey
|
|
BEACH HAVEN (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Irene M. Hughes
|
|
|Patricia Romanowski
|
|
EAGLESWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No Petitions filed
|
|
HARVEY CEDARS - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|
|
|Terry Deakyne
|
|
|James Donahower
|
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|
|
HARVEY CEDARS - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frederic J. Schragger
|
|
LACEY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jack Conaty
|
|
|Linda A. Downing
|
|
|Edward Scanlon
|
|
|Melody Pryor
|
|
|Cheryl Beuschel-Armato
|
|
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Betti Anne McVey
|
|
|August Daleo
|
|
|Jeff Bonicky
|
|
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jonathan B. Jones
|
|
|Abby (Chambers) Martin
|
|
|Chris Filiciello
|
|
|Christine Snyder
|
|
|Gina M. Frasca
|
|
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|
|
|Terry Deakyne
|
|
|James Donahower
|
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|
|
LONG BEACH TOWNSHP - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brielle Hoffacker
|
|
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel Eberenz
|
|
|Marie Leaming
|
|
SHIP BOTTOM (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|
|
|Terry Deakyne
|
|
|James Donahower
|
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|
|
STAFFORD - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin C. Lyons
|
|
|Joseph Mangino
|
|
STAFFORD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gregory Gioe, III
|
|
|Chris Smith
|
|
|Kevin Cooney
|
|
|Joseph Washco
|
|
STAFFORD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cono Cirone
|
|
|Karin Kleban-Allen
|
|
SURF CITY - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|
|
|Terry Deakyne
|
|
|James Donahower
|
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|
|
TUCKERTON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patricia A. Horner
|
|
|Deborah A. McMunn
|
|
