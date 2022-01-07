Edith Mapp Brimm, pioneering Black nurse and matriarch of medical family, dies at 94

"They led extraordinary lives," said their daughter, "and we were lucky to have them as parents."

Brimm graduated from nursing school at St. Joseph's College in New York, and married her husband in 1949. Over the next six years, she helped him as he graduated with a bachelor's degree and then a medical degree from the University of Ottawa in Canada.

She tried to stay in Canada while he attended school but was unable to obtain legal working credentials. So she visited him when she could, and returned to Camden to work as a nurse at West Jersey Hospital and later Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

When her husband returned with his medical degree in 1955, Brimm got a loan to pay for an office on Kaighns Avenue in Camden and worked with him for two years to get the practice established. At first, they lived in an apartment over the office, and later moved to nearby Park Boulevard.

In the late 1970s, when her children were in high school, Brimm enrolled at Stockton State College, now Stockton University, and earned a bachelor's degree in social work. She went on to help families, the elderly and others in need at several local counseling centers throughout the 1980s and '90s.