 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver's licenses will now be mailed out amid transition to REAL ID
0 comments
top story

Driver's licenses will now be mailed out amid transition to REAL ID

{{featured_button_text}}
DT5B6271.JPG

Customers waited up to four hours to get into the DMV in Egg Harbor Township as MVC agencies reopened July 7. Others who also waited were turned away.

 CJ Fairfield

Starting Tuesday, those seeking to be issued a new license at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations will no longer be given licenses in person. Instead, the new license will be mailed to them, the commission said Monday. The initiative is part of a new license design with modern security features that will be produced from a secure production facility. 

Licenses will no longer be printed at licensing centers while you wait, the MVC said in a news release. Customers will be given an interim license at the center to use until they receive their new license in the mail. The current printers, which are outdated, frequently overheat and break down. Those printers will be removed from the centers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We already mail hundreds of thousands of licenses via our online and mail renewal systems, but this initiative will round out that process — and have the side effect of speeding your trip if you have to visit the agency in person," said Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the MVC. 

The initiative, originally planned as part of the transition to REAL ID, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVC said.

REAL ID, a license issued at motor vehicle centers in accordance with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will be needed to access federal facilities, nuclear power plants and fly commercial airlines within the U.S. after Oct. 1, 2021.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that “the federal government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses,” the DHS website states.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News