Driver's licenses will now be mailed out amid transition to REAL ID

Starting Tuesday, those seeking to be issued a new license at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations will no longer be given licenses in person. Instead, the new license will be mailed to them, the commission said Monday. The initiative is part of a new license design with modern security features that will be produced from a secure production facility.

Licenses will no longer be printed at licensing centers while you wait, the MVC said in a news release. Customers will be given an interim license at the center to use until they receive their new license in the mail. The current printers, which are outdated, frequently overheat and break down. Those printers will be removed from the centers.

“We already mail hundreds of thousands of licenses via our online and mail renewal systems, but this initiative will round out that process — and have the side effect of speeding your trip if you have to visit the agency in person," said Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the MVC.

The initiative, originally planned as part of the transition to REAL ID, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVC said.