DCA awards funds for neighborhood revitalization efforts in New Jersey
DCA awards funds for neighborhood revitalization efforts in New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs on Friday announced $11.4 million in funding to 18 community-based nonprofits across the state through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program.

The nonprofits will use the funding to implement revitalization plans that address housing and economic development, as well as complementary activities such as social services, recreation activities and open space improvements.

The funds originate from corporations, which receive a 100% tax credit against various state taxes for the amount of funds contributed to the NRTC program, according to a news release from the DCA.

Possible uses of NRTC funds by nonprofits include construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing units, creation of commercial facilities, aid to small businesses, employment training, social and community services, recreation activities, crime prevention and community outreach.

