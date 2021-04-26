Dancing to resume at proms and weddings as Murphy relaxes several COVID-19 restrictions

TRENTON — Dancing is back in New Jersey for wedding and proms, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday along with several other relaxed restrictions put in place as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, which the governor teased in a tweet Sunday, comes on the heels of a gradual decline in the state's new reported cases of COVID-19 and increased vaccination rates.

"We're only able to make the announcements were making today because of the improving numbers we continue to see across metrics," Murphy said.

According to the latest data Monday afternoon, there were 1,558 new reported cases of COVID-19 statewide and the rate of transmission has dropped to .90. Murphy said numbers are moving "slowly but surely in the right direction."

Vaccinations continue with eligibility now open to anyone 16 years old or older. More than 2.8 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated and 4 million have received at least one dose of the available vaccines. New Jersey is 60% toward the its goal of vaccinating 4.7 million New Jerseyans by the start of summer.

"As we have said from Day 1, we have been eager to relax our restrictions as soon as the numbers gave us confidence that we can do so safely," Murphy said. "That time has come."