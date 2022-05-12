Woman found dead in hotel in 'apparent homicide' in Burlington County, police say

A woman was found dead in a Maple Shade hotel room Wednesday, and authorities are investigating her death as a homicide, prosecutors said.
Maple Shade police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 about 11:30 a.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.
They offered no further details about the scene and are not releasing the woman's name "until her identity is confirmed and her family has been informed of the crime," Joel Bewley, public information officer for the Prosecutor's Office, said in a news release. No one has been arrested in the case.
Though police are treating the case as a homicide, the county medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman's death in an autopsy, according to the release.
