Wildwood man charged with unlawfully removing ankle monitor

WILDWOOD — A motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of a Middle Township man who was without his court-ordered ankle bracelet, police said Wednesday.
Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of New Jersey Avenue after it was determined the driver, Luis Rosario, 35, had a warrant out for his arrest for unlawfully removing his New Jersey parole-issued ankle device. Removing the monitor and leaving home was a violation of Rosario's conditions for parole.
Prior to being apprehended, Rosario failed to comply with officers during the arrest process and ran away, police said. He was eventually taken into custody in close proximity to the traffic stop, after attempting to hide in a nearby construction trash bin.
Rosario was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and violation of his parole status. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jacob Henderson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.