Wildwood man charged with unlawfully removing ankle monitor
Wildwood man charged with unlawfully removing ankle monitor

WILDWOOD — A motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of a Middle Township man who was without his court-ordered ankle bracelet, police said Wednesday.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of New Jersey Avenue after it was determined the driver, Luis Rosario, 35, had a warrant out for his arrest for unlawfully removing his New Jersey parole-issued ankle device. Removing the monitor and leaving home was a violation of Rosario's conditions for parole.

Prior to being apprehended, Rosario failed to comply with officers during the arrest process and ran away, police said. He was eventually taken into custody in close proximity to the traffic stop, after attempting to hide in a nearby construction trash bin.

Rosario was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and violation of his parole status. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Wildwood Police Logo
