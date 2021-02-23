WATCH: State trooper rescues South Jersey boy trapped in frigid marsh

Three state troopers rescued a 14-year-old boy Sunday who was stuck waist deep in frigid water in a marsh in Alloway Township, Salem County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 11:28 p.m., Sgt. Carl Scowcroft, Trooper Matthew Hess and Trooper Thomas Rheault were dispatched for a report of a boy who ran away from home and got stuck in a marsh near Sawmill Road. When troopers arrived, they entered the water and discovered the trapped boy, who was breathing slowly but was unresponsive, State Police said.

Due to the frigid temperature of the water, Scowcroft determined he needed to take immediate action to save the boy’s life, so he quickly made his way through the mud as Hess and Rheault kept their flashlights trained on the victim. Scowcroft pulled the boy out of the marsh and carried him toward the shoreline. At the time of the rescue, the victim exhibited signs of hypothermia, State Police said.

A short time later, members of Alloway Township Fire Rescue arrived and entered the water to assist. Rheault and Hess then secured the boy to a backboard and carried him up the embankment. Alloway Township EMS evaluated the victim and transported him to Salem Medical Center, where he was expected to make a full recovery, State Police said.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 MMelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.