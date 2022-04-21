 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voorhees police officers cleared in death of intoxicated man who collapsed while in custody

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

A grand jury decided against criminal charges for Voorhees Township police officers involved in arresting a 37-year-old Evesham man who collapsed while in custody and died that day in 2020, the state Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy on Richard Belline and determined the cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication and excited delirium.

Belline told officers he had been using methamphetamine, according to police bodycam videos of the encounter provided by the Attorney General's Office.

"I think I'm just crazy and I need help mentally," Belline said in a 911 call before his arrest Sept. 6, 2020.

A uniformed Voorhees officer saw Belline's car speed through the parking lot of the Voorhees Town Center and crash into a curb.

The officer approached Belline, who was out of his car and running away slowly. The officer grabbed his arm and pushed him to the ground as Belline screamed, "Help!" The officer struggled to handcuff him. Backup officers arrived and helped cuff Belline's hands behind his back.

People are also reading…

Belline cried out for help repeatedly as officers waited for an ambulance. Asked what was wrong, he said, "I don't feel good" and stated that he had used meth.

"You're fine. You're intoxicated on narcotics. Relax," one officer replied. At one point, Belline, who was leaning against a police SUV, slumped to the ground and officers rubbed his chest to revive him. The body-camera footage ended as paramedics put Belline on a stretcher, about nine minutes after he was first approached.

Belline was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m. A bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in his car, the Attorney General's Office said.

The officers were identified as Thomas Bordi, Michael Marchitto, Kenneth Fowlkes and Jack Kluk.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Civilians unable to flee fighting in eastern Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News