Voorhees man killed his wife, then drove to the police station to wait for arrest, police say

In 1998, while living in Upper Southampton, he admitted to spray-painting three Bucks County synagogues with the words intifada — a reference to Palestinian uprisings against Israel — and a German phrase that translates to "Remember Your Past."

Lichtfuss, then 26, turned himself in two days after the attack, telling police he defaced the building because he wanted to go back to jail, where he had previously served an eight-to-23-month statutory-rape sentence for an incident in which he, three other men and a boy took turns assaulting a 13-year-old girl after inviting her to a house party in Warrington in 1993.

"He wanted to be arrested (in the vandalism case) because he had problems living and wanted to be in a more controlled environment," Warrington Township Detective Richard Bradbury testified at the preliminary hearing in that case.

County prosecutors had previously encountered Lichtfuss a decade earlier as he distributed handprinted fliers in Sellersville celebrating "the Fuhrers," then-District Attorney Alan Rubenstein said at the time.

But by the time of his sentencing for defacing the synagogues, Lichtfuss professed to have renounced white supremacy and converted to Judaism, in part because he had been engaged to a Jewish woman.