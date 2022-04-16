Two tenants in Maple Shade apartment shot, one killed

MAPLE SHADE — Police are investigating a double shooting early Friday that left one man dead and a second man in critical condition at an apartment complex in the township.

At 3:30 a.m., police were called to the Fox Meadow Apartments in the first block of Laurel Drive off Route 73, where they found a man shot to death near the door to a unit. He was identified as Maurice Kobassic, 27.

Police found a second man outside who had been shot in the face. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

The victims shared an apartment in the complex, said authorities, who added a motive for the shootings is unknown and continues to be investigated. No arrests have been made.

Kobassic's slaying is the fourth at the Fox Meadow Apartments in the past five years.

On Jan. 16, Ezekiel Sanders Jr., 32, was killed in a drive-by shooting while in the parking lot of the complex where he lived.

On March 23, 2017, Sasikala Narra, 38, and her son, Anish Narra, 6, were fatally stabbed in the apartment they shared with Narra's husband, who found them when he arrived home from a work function.

Those three slayings remain unsolved.

Friday's slaying investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Maple Shade police.