South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues

As Shawn Lichtfuss sat in his car Tuesday evening and waited for police to arrive, a photo of him and his wife was posted to his Facebook page.

"I will always love you, baby," said the caption. "I'm sorry."

Those words, which some found puzzling at the time, in retrospect seem haunting, friends said.

Lichtfuss, 49, was arrested minutes later and charged in the death of his wife, Stefani Carraway, who police say was strangled in the home the couple shared in Voorhees.

Camden County authorities have said little about the crime since announcing murder charges against Lichtfuss.

Efforts to reach relatives of the couple were unsuccessful. But friends and coworkers described Carraway, 38, as caring and kind, a confidant, a cheerleader and a sounding board for those close to her when life seemed most uncertain.

For 17 years, Carraway worked at PetValu, a chain of pet-supply stores that shuttered last year, most recently as a regional manager. Her coworkers coped with the loss by sharing memories of her amid their disbelief she was gone.