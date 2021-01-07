South Jersey school district reaches $950,000 settlement with family of girl lured and attacked by cyber predator

Around that time, the victim’s parents asked the district to block their daughter’s access to any websites unrelated to schoolwork, but the district did not respond, the lawsuit alleged. They became “increasingly concerned” about her laptop and told the school they did not want her to bring it home, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleged a school guidance counselor was made aware of the girl’s improper contact with Heim but never informed the girl’s parents, school officials or authorities.

The parents eventually reached an agreement with the school that the girl would check the laptop out each morning and return it at the end of the day, the lawsuit said. Heim, however, continued to contact the girl through the school laptop and eventually made plans to meet her at a Collingswood park in March 2018.

In his lawsuit, Cherry Hill lawyer John A. Zohlman said the parents’ expectation was that their daughter “would have no internet access except during school hours and solely for school purposes.”

The family had not provided the girl with a smartphone or laptop at home, according to the lawsuit. Her only internet access was through the school’s device, the lawsuit said.