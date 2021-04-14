South Jersey native admits he killed five people and was planning to kill a sixth, authorities say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lannon told investigators he killed Jennifer Lannon, Mata and Miller in the Grants, New Mexico, home he had shared with his ex-wife. He contended he found her and Mata having sex in the home, so he shot her after Mata left.

A week later, Lannon said, he lured Mata back to the house and shot him, court documents say. Days later, he said, he killed Miller after seeing a sexually explicit photograph of him with one of Lannon's children.

He told authorities he put the three bodies in Apostalon's vehicle, then killed Apostalon in Albuquerque after he asked for more money for use of the vehicle.

After the killings, authorities say, Lannon fled to South Jersey and went to Dabkowski's Mickleton home and beat him to death with a hammer, then stole his wallet and vehicle. He then fled to Missouri, where he was arrested.

Lannon's lawyer said at a hearing last month that Lannon told him Dabkowski had sexually assaulted him when Lannon was about 14 and met him in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. A Gloucester County law enforcement source said Tuesday that no evidence has been found to substantiate Lannon's claims of sexual abuse, but the matter remains under investigation.