South Jersey man sentenced after fatally shooting neighbor's dog

Stroemel told the judge during the hearing: "I can't believe what I did. Something inside of me snapped that day. I was concerned about the safety of the kids in the neighborhood."

Cook faces pending charges related to his alleged conduct, the judge said in court, but did not specify them. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the defense attorney did not return calls after the hearing, which was livestreamed to the public.

Assistant Prosecutor Melissa O'Mara stressed during the hearing that Cook and his family are the victims in the case, and that Stroemel is going to prison for his crime.

+2 Van Drew only New Jersey rep to oppose Biden certification TRENTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is the only member of New Jersey’s congressional delegatio…

"Mr. Stroemel is not here because of things that Mr. Cook did or did not do," she said. "Mr. Stroemel is here because he possessed a weapon he could not have, he used that weapon unlawfully in broad daylight and shot a dog in the middle of the street in Maple Shade, killing that dog, and then took that weapon and gave it to somebody else to hide."

Cook, 74, was not in the courtroom for the hearing. His family has said the dog helped Cook, a Vietnam War veteran, with post-traumatic stress disorder.

His granddaughter, Marissa Cook, 22, said by phone after the hearing that her grandfather did not expose himself to kids in the neighborhood.