South Jersey man sentenced after fatally shooting neighbor's dog

A 65-year-old Burlington County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for fatally shooting a neighbor's dog, a 9-year-old Pomeranian-poodle mix named Toby.
William Stroemel, of Maple Shade, pleaded guilty in April to weapon possession and animal cruelty. His sentence was part of a negotiated agreement.
But defense attorney Michael Mormando on Wednesday asked Burlington County Superior Court Judge Gerard Breland to reconsider the agreement and to sentence Stroemel to a probationary sentence instead based on new information.
Breland declined to give a reduced sentence, saying he needed to deter Stroemel and others from taking any similar actions in the firing of a weapon at an animal. As part of his plea, Stroemel is also prohibited from having contact with the dog's owner and must pay $500 in restitution for his veterinary care.
Toby was shot in the head after running from his home Sept. 17, 2019. His owner, Robert Cook, was in his garage when he heard the dog's cries and raced down the street to find Toby lying near the curb. The dog was euthanized the next day.
TRENTON — Civil jury trials in New Jersey will resume in a virtual format next month on a li…
The investigation revealed that Stroemel, a heavy-equipment operator known as "Wild Willie," shot the dog with an air rifle as it was passing his home in the street, the Prosecutor's Office has said.
Mormando told the judge that Stroemel was not the "monster that was sort of painted in the media" and he and his client contended the dog's owner allegedly used the animal as bait. Stroemel said Cook regularly let his dog run away from his home as "an excuse" to entice boys to him, and then exposed himself to them.
Stroemel told the judge during the hearing: "I can't believe what I did. Something inside of me snapped that day. I was concerned about the safety of the kids in the neighborhood."
Cook faces pending charges related to his alleged conduct, the judge said in court, but did not specify them. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the defense attorney did not return calls after the hearing, which was livestreamed to the public.
Assistant Prosecutor Melissa O'Mara stressed during the hearing that Cook and his family are the victims in the case, and that Stroemel is going to prison for his crime.
TRENTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is the only member of New Jersey’s congressional delegatio…
"Mr. Stroemel is not here because of things that Mr. Cook did or did not do," she said. "Mr. Stroemel is here because he possessed a weapon he could not have, he used that weapon unlawfully in broad daylight and shot a dog in the middle of the street in Maple Shade, killing that dog, and then took that weapon and gave it to somebody else to hide."
Cook, 74, was not in the courtroom for the hearing. His family has said the dog helped Cook, a Vietnam War veteran, with post-traumatic stress disorder.
His granddaughter, Marissa Cook, 22, said by phone after the hearing that her grandfather did not expose himself to kids in the neighborhood.
"My pop-pop is a good man," she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.