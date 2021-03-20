 Skip to main content
South Jersey man charged with murder in beating death of 78-year-old roommate
South Jersey man charged with murder in beating death of 78-year-old roommate

A South Jersey man prosecutors say severely beat his 78-year-old roommate at a Maple Shade care facility in January has been charged with murder after the man died, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

David P. Lake remains in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he has been in custody since his arrest in the assault on Melvyn Waldo, who was immobile and nonverbal, at the Palace Rehabilitation and Care Center on West Mill Road.

Waldo died March 5 at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, authorities said, and prosecutors upgraded the charges against Lane from attempted murder to murder.

— The Philadelphia Inquirer

