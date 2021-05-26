South Jersey man charged in murder-for-hire plot will remain jailed until trial

Reynolds' attorney, Richard J. Fuschino Jr., said in a phone interview that Reynolds had no role in any murder plot. "Without question, she is innocent of the crime of solicitation to commit murder," he said.

As for the death of her son, he said, Reynolds "absolutely" did not suffocate the child.

"Without a question, after her son died, she was absolutely heartbroken," he said.

Authorities have said that on the morning of May 10, 2018, Reynolds ran from her then-home on Marcia Court in Gloucester Township holding her unresponsive child in her arms and screaming for help from her neighbors.

Reynolds was not alone with the child on the day of his death, Fuschino said. Also in the home at the time, he said, was the man she had been dating, the alleged intended target in the murder-for-hire plot. He declined to elaborate.

In court Tuesday during the hearing in the murder-for-hire case, Gallagher, the prosecutor, said Callahan had approached a "third party" with hopes of being connected to "someone who would be able to kill" Reynolds' ex-boyfriend, offering up to about $25,000.

Callahan also sent several Facebook messages saying the man would be "a Deadman walking" and "Mark my words he'll be dead in a year," authorities said.