Six alleged South Jersey gang members charged with fraudulently obtaining $125,000 in coronavirus relief funds

Six people were charged with participating in a criminal enterprise that included two homicides and fraudulently obtaining more than $125,000 in pandemic relief funds from the federal government, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Tuesday.

The six were identified as Tayron Brown, 25; Kavon Carter, 24; Brandon Clifton, 23; Javon Forman, 21; Kyree Weathers, 24; and Sylas Young, 19. Eight others also have been charged for their roles in helping a street gang called Gotti Boy Movement in the coronavirus-related fraud, Coffina said.

Investigators alleged the pandemic scam yielded $124,996 in funds from Paycheck Protection Program applications that were filed in the name of gang members and their affiliates. Carter allegedly submitted an application claiming he was a barber with an annual income of more than $105,000 in 2019, even though he was incarcerated throughout 2019. Carter received a check for nearly $21,000, as did five of his associates, Coffina said.

The alleged criminal actions that led to the racketeering charge started in September 2014, when shots were fired at a Pemberton Township police officer who was sitting in a cruiser in Sunbury Village, Coffina said.