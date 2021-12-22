 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Six alleged South Jersey gang members charged with fraudulently obtaining $125,000 in coronavirus relief funds
0 comments

Six alleged South Jersey gang members charged with fraudulently obtaining $125,000 in coronavirus relief funds

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for. Officials with the Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based agency that the captive missionaries work for, detailed their journey to safety in a press conference Monday. A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier. Their captors from the 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom. Five other captives had earlier reached freedom. It is still unclear if any ransom was paid. The 12 who fled last week carried the infant and 3-year-old, wrapping the baby to protect her from the briars and brambles, said CAM spokesman Weston Showalter. The 12 were flown to Florida on a U.S. Coast Guard flight, and later reunited with five hostages who were released earlier. The group included 16 Americans and one Canadian.

Six people were charged with participating in a criminal enterprise that included two homicides and fraudulently obtaining more than $125,000 in pandemic relief funds from the federal government, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Tuesday.

The six were identified as Tayron Brown, 25; Kavon Carter, 24; Brandon Clifton, 23; Javon Forman, 21; Kyree Weathers, 24; and Sylas Young, 19. Eight others also have been charged for their roles in helping a street gang called Gotti Boy Movement in the coronavirus-related fraud, Coffina said.

Investigators alleged the pandemic scam yielded $124,996 in funds from Paycheck Protection Program applications that were filed in the name of gang members and their affiliates. Carter allegedly submitted an application claiming he was a barber with an annual income of more than $105,000 in 2019, even though he was incarcerated throughout 2019. Carter received a check for nearly $21,000, as did five of his associates, Coffina said.

The alleged criminal actions that led to the racketeering charge started in September 2014, when shots were fired at a Pemberton Township police officer who was sitting in a cruiser in Sunbury Village, Coffina said.

Brown and Carter allegedly participated in the shooting, and Clifton is waiting to be tried on murder charges for the March 2017 fatal shooting of Shaquille Williams in Sunbury Village. Clifton's codefendant in that case, Douglas Lewis, was found guilty in September and sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Weathers is awaiting trial on a 2020 firearms charge, Coffina said. Forman was found guilty that same year of burglary and a weapons violation, and was charged in February with possession of an assault weapon with a 40-round magazine containing armor-piercing rounds, Coffina said.

Carter and Young have been charged in the slaying of 18-year-old Yahsinn Robinson in April in Willingboro, Coffina said. Robinson, a Willingboro High School student, was returning home from his part-time job when he was killed.

A week later in Willingboro, a woman was hit in the leg and a toddler was grazed across his backside by shots fired into their home. Young has been charged with both shootings.

Carter and Young have also been indicted on firearms charges from a separate incident earlier this year, and Forman was charged in October with witness tampering for making multiple threatening phone calls from the Burlington County jail, Coffina said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria floods: Thousands of families devastated in Idlib refugee camps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News