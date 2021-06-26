Second man arrested in 2020 Camden abduction and killing

A second man has been arrested in the 2020 kidnapping and killing of a Camden County man who had been reported missing prior to his body being found in a Camden alley last June.

Rashaan Setzer, 29, of Camden, has been charged with one count of first-degree felony murder in the death of Pedro Fernandez Jr., 30, of Pine Hill.

Setzer was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. Friday by the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 100 block of Burroughs Mill Court in Cherry Hill, according to a statement by acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

The arrest comes nearly one year to the day after police received a report of a possible kidnapping in the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden just after 11 p.m. June 27. Witnesses told police they saw Fernandez being forced into a black pickup truck which then fled the scene.

About 1 a.m. June 28, police stopped a truck matching that description that was being driven by Setzer. Later that day, detectives found Fernandez's body, shot multiple times, in an alley off the 400 block of Marlton Avenue in Camden, police said.