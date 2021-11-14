Pennsylvania high school principal dies in Winslow Township car crash

Sean Hughes, the principal of Pennsylvania's Lower Merion High School for the past 14 years, died in a car crash Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game, district officials said.

The crash occurred at 7:28 a.m. in Winslow Township, Camden County, according to police. A police report said Hughes was driving his SUV north on Fleming Pike when it collided with another SUV being driven east on the intersecting Hay Road.

Police did not say who had the right of way or whose car initiated the collision. They said damage to both SUVs was "extensive" and that Hughes, his son and the driver of the second car were all hospitalized. Hughes was declared dead at the hospital.

His teenage son, identified by Lower Merion spokesperson Amy Buckman as Nolan, did not have life-threatening injuries, Buckman said.

Police did not say what types of injures were sustained by the other driver, a 54-year-old from Pine Hill, Camden County.

Lower Merion Superintendent Khalid Mumin said in a statement that Hughes, 51, was "beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years."