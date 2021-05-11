NJ men accused of assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to remain in custody until trial

Two New Jersey men charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and others during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington will remain in custody pending trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday despite evidence that cast certain aspects of the government's case against them into doubt.

Julian Khater, 32, and George Tanios, 39 — who grew up together in New Brunswick before moving to State College and Morgantown, West Virginia, respectively, to pursue restaurant ventures — have been behind bars since their arrest in March.

But in hearings over the past two weeks, attorneys for both men attempted to persuade the court that their clients were no more dangerous than countless other rioters who have been released on bond.

In Khater's case, 16 family members offered to put up $15 million of property as collateral should the judge release him. Tanios' attorney Elizabeth Gross, meanwhile, wrung an admission from prosecutors that one of the more eye-opening aspects of their case had already proven not to be true.

Initially, government lawyers had alleged Khater and Tanios drove to Washington together Jan. 6, stopping along the way at a gun dealership to pick up bear spray that Khater later used to spray Sicknick and two other officers as an unruly mob fought their way into the Capitol building.

