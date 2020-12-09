NJ attorney general is second agency to sue cash advance firm Yellowstone Capital

A phone call to Yellowstone's office in Jersey City wasn't returned, nor were emails to its corporate address.

Merchant cash advance companies lend money based on future sales, but nationally have generated complaints from small-business owners alleging predatory interest rates and abusive collections in an industry that operates without the constraints that apply to other lenders.

The Federal Trade Commission this year also sued Yellowstone and Fundry. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities has taken action against another MCA company — Complete Business Solutions Group Inc., which does business as Par Funding — for its cash advances through the sale of unregistered securities.

The FTC's complaint against Yellowstone Capital, Fundry, founder and CEO Yitzhak Stern and president Jeffrey Reece alleged they unlawfully withdrew millions of dollars in excess payments from customers' accounts, and to the extent they provided refunds, sometimes took weeks or even months to provide them.

In some cases, Yellowstone would refund this money only when businesses complained, leaving small businesses without needed cash on hand. The complaint also cites examples of businesses being left with bank overdraft fees due to the unauthorized withdrawals.