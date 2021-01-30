New York man charged with illegally growing marijuana on South Jersey farm

A Brooklyn man has been charged with running an illegal marijuana growing operation on a South Jersey farm.
Weiming Liu, 57, who leased a farm in rural Chesterfield Township, Burlington County, cultivated weed worth an estimated street value of nearly $725,000, authorities said.
Authorities found more than 500 mature marijuana plants in greenhouses and other buildings on the farm, along with more than 1,000 seedlings, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and township police Chief Kyle Wilson said.
The illegal pot operation came to light when the owner of the property in the 100 block of Chesterfield-Crosswicks Road applied to the township for a tax assessment reduction. A tax assessor's inspection discovered the weed.
Liu was charged with manufacturing marijuana in a quantity of 25 pounds or more and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released Thursday following a first appearance before a Superior Court judge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.