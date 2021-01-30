 Skip to main content
New York man charged with illegally growing marijuana on South Jersey farm
New York man charged with illegally growing marijuana on South Jersey farm

New Jersey takes big step toward legalizing recreational pot

Gov. Phil Murphy has two bills on his desk that will give birth to a new recreational marijuana industry in the Garden State and decriminalize the possession of up to 6 ounces of cannabis.

 Press archives

A Brooklyn man has been charged with running an illegal marijuana growing operation on a South Jersey farm.

Weiming Liu, 57, who leased a farm in rural Chesterfield Township, Burlington County, cultivated weed worth an estimated street value of nearly $725,000, authorities said.

Authorities found more than 500 mature marijuana plants in greenhouses and other buildings on the farm, along with more than 1,000 seedlings, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and township police Chief Kyle Wilson said.

The illegal pot operation came to light when the owner of the property in the 100 block of Chesterfield-Crosswicks Road applied to the township for a tax assessment reduction. A tax assessor's inspection discovered the weed.

Liu was charged with manufacturing marijuana in a quantity of 25 pounds or more and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released Thursday following a first appearance before a Superior Court judge.

