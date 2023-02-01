New Jersey launches new unit focused on human trafficking

New Jersey will have a new law enforcement unit focused on investigating and prosecuting human trafficking, under an initiative announced last week by Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Crimes involving forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation continue to grow nationwide, Platkin said. The new unit within the Division of Criminal Justice will seek to put a stop to it.

“Human trafficking is a despicable crime that exploits the most vulnerable members of society, subjecting them to unspeakable emotional, physical, and psychological trauma. Today we are sending a message to those engaged in these heinous acts: Your days are numbered,” Platkin said in a statement. “Our newly created Human Trafficking Unit has but one mandate, to identify and dismantle human trafficking networks operating in New Jersey and bring justice for those they’ve harmed.”

Platkin announced the formation of the new unit Thursday, during an annual event at Trenton’s War Memorial marking January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Participants included law enforcement officials, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking.

Every year, millions of men, women and children around the world, including in the U.S., are bought and sold as forced labor or for sexual exploitation, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“Human trafficking is a crime whose victims are often hidden in plain sight, and signs of human trafficking often go unnoticed because the relationship between trafficker and victim masquerades as consensual romantic or familial relationships or as legitimate employment relationships,” the office said. “Oftentimes, human trafficking victims have been so coerced or traumatized they don’t view themselves as victims at all.”

That can make it difficult to estimate how common human trafficking is in New Jersey. The FBI considers New Jersey a “hub” for this type of activity, in part because the state is positioned between several major metropolitan areas including New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Local advocates say Atlantic City has been a haven for human trafficking, due to its transient population and large number of hotels, casinos and nightclubs. Police in Atlantic City and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office work with the FBI, State Police and social service agencies to root out the traffickers and assist their victims, according to local officials.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority this year approved a new round of funding for an anti-human trafficking program in the city run by Volunteers of America Delaware Valley.

New Jersey officials say the new unit will make a big difference.

“Victims of human trafficking are subjected to the most reprehensible physical and emotional abuse that results in psychological scars that last a lifetime,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “The creation of the Human Trafficking Unit allows us to partner with the Division of Criminal Justice and shows our dedication to utilize every resource at our disposal to bring these criminals to justice. We remain committed to working with our partners to aggressively target these offenders, but we remind everyone to remain vigilant and report these heinous crimes to law enforcement.”

Deputy Director Theresa Hilton, a veteran litigator with extensive experience prosecuting sex assault crimes, was brought on by Platkin in September to oversee sexual and domestic violence prevention policy and criminal enforcement work. In that role she will also now lead the new unit. Prior to joining the Division of Criminal Justice, Hilton led the domestic violence unit of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The attorney general, Division of Criminal Justice and State Police combat human trafficking through education, collaboration and prosecution, officials said. Efforts include training and assisting federal, state and local law enforcement officers to identify the signs of trafficking and its victims; coordinating statewide efforts to identify and provide services to victims; investigating and prosecuting human trafficking cases; and raising public awareness through public outreach and educational materials.

Since January 2018, about two dozen human trafficking cases in New Jersey have been prosecuted by county prosecutors and the Division of Criminal Justice.