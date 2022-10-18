 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode on Tiffany Valiante case debuts today

  • 0

MAYS LANDING — The 2015 death of Hamilton Township teenager Tiffany Valiante will be highlighted in the newest season of “Unsolved Mysteries,” which begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 18.

The series, which formerly aired on broadcast television, documents mysterious deaths and their circumstances.

Season 3 of Netflix’s series is produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of the streaming platform’s hit show “Stranger Things.”

Valiante’s cause of death has been questioned since she was struck by a NJ Transit train traveling between Atlantic City and Philadelphia in 2015. Her family says she was murdered.

But since her death was ruled a suicide, her parents, Stephen and Dianne Valiante, have fought in court to have evidence collected by NJ Transit police tested privately. A judge eventually ordered the law enforcement agency to hand over several pieces of evidence they had stored since her 2015 death.

People are also reading…

However, forensic testing was moot, given that the articles were stored so poorly that they couldn’t render new leads, forensic experts have said.

Tiffany Valiante’s family still maintains posters and signs throughout the area, all of which bear the phone number for a private investigator the family has used to accumulate leads within the community.

The trailer for the new season of “Unsolved Mysteries” was released Tuesday. Dianne Valiante appears in the teaser footage along with a photo of the couple and their daughter.

Tiffany Valiante

Valiante

 PRESS ARCHIVES/

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News