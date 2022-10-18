Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode on Tiffany Valiante case debuts today

MAYS LANDING — The 2015 death of Hamilton Township teenager Tiffany Valiante will be highlighted in the newest season of “Unsolved Mysteries,” which begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 18.

The series, which formerly aired on broadcast television, documents mysterious deaths and their circumstances.

Season 3 of Netflix’s series is produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of the streaming platform’s hit show “Stranger Things.”

Valiante’s cause of death has been questioned since she was struck by a NJ Transit train traveling between Atlantic City and Philadelphia in 2015. Her family says she was murdered.

But since her death was ruled a suicide, her parents, Stephen and Dianne Valiante, have fought in court to have evidence collected by NJ Transit police tested privately. A judge eventually ordered the law enforcement agency to hand over several pieces of evidence they had stored since her 2015 death.

However, forensic testing was moot, given that the articles were stored so poorly that they couldn’t render new leads, forensic experts have said.

Tiffany Valiante’s family still maintains posters and signs throughout the area, all of which bear the phone number for a private investigator the family has used to accumulate leads within the community.

The trailer for the new season of “Unsolved Mysteries” was released Tuesday. Dianne Valiante appears in the teaser footage along with a photo of the couple and their daughter.