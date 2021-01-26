'My friend died right in my arms,' South Jersey man says of shooting at birthday party

A day after his 29th birthday party ended in bloodshed, Donte Benns struggled to make sense of it all.

As he celebrated with friends Sunday at his home in Edgewater Park, Burlington County, bullets flew through the door and walls, killing his friend Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro. Outside, a second friend, James Gist III, 29, of Westampton, was shot to death in his car.

Benns said he has "no idea" who fired the shots.

"Because we was all in the house. Nobody had any beef with nobody," he said in an interview Monday. "This must have been a random act. Two of my friends I call my brothers were killed."

The birthday party, hosted by his family, started about 8:30 Saturday night at Benns' home in the 200 block of Dogwood Road. About 12:55 a.m. Sunday, he and his friends were "dancing, laughing, eating food, enjoying life" with music playing in the background when what sounded like fireworks but turned out to be bullets "started hitting in the house," he recalled.

"All of my friends started ducking," he said. "Me and Marcus were just standing, looking at each other" in the kitchen. "Next thing I know, I seen him fall back. He got hit. I was telling him, 'Marcus, Marcus, are you OK? I'm going to call 911.'"