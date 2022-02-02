Mount Laurel man captured on video in racist rant has been indicted on harassment and other charges

A South Jersey man who went on a racist rant against his Black neighbor that was captured in a video that went viral has been indicted on bias intimidation and other charges, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Tuesday.

The 15-count indictment charges 46-year-old Edward Cagney Mathews with stalking and harassing residents in his Mount Laurel neighborhood, and damaging their vehicles, the prosecutor said. Mathews also faces narcotics and weapons charges.

The case drew national attention when a July 2 video of Mathews, a union laborer, showed him taunting a Black neighbor and using racial slurs. He gave out the address for his residence on Gramercy Way and told people "to come see me."

Hundreds showed up three days later for a protest that lasted hours, demanding his arrest. Mathews was taken into custody later that day and has remained in jail. Four protesters were later charged in connection with attacks on police and damage to property.

In a statement, his attorney, Craig Mitnick, said the indictment was "overreaching and politically driven." Mathews "has been unfairly detained, excessively charged, and now unjustly indicted," he wrote.