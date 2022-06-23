 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morris County man indicted in Barnegat Bay boat death

A Morris County man was indicted in the boating death of another Morris County man that occurred in Barnegat Bay a little over a year ago, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

Juan Fernandez II, 19, of the Towaco section of Montville Township, was indicted on charges of death by vessel and assault by vessel in connection to a boat crash that occurred June 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Corey Molinari, 19, of the Whippany section of Hanover Township.

At 1:13 on the morning of the accident, Toms River police and State Police were notified of a boat crash in Barnegat Bay. Officers responded to Antiqua Avenue and found Molinari had been ejected from a pontoon boat and suffered serious bodily injury, including severe head trauma, police said.

At least six other occupants of the boat were identified and treated on scene for various injuries. Molinari was treated on scene and airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he died from his injuries, police said.

An investigation by State Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined Fernandez was the operator of the boat when it struck a cement channel marker.

Further investigations revealed Fernandez had been drinking alcohol while operating the boat, police said. He was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he consented to a draw of his blood little more than eight hours after the crash. He had a blood alcohol content of .037%, and further investigation by forensic psycho-pharmacologist Dr. Robert Pandina determined Fernandez's BAC at the time of the collision was between .13% and .15%, over the legal limit of .08%.

Fernandez was arrested Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence and transported to the Ocean County jail before his release pending court.

During the investigation, Fernandez's father, Juan Fernandez Sr., 59, of Towaco, was questioned by law enforcement and provided false information. He was indicted on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, Billhimer said.

Juan Fernandez II

Fernandez

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

