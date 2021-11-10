Mom charged in deaths of 2 children found bound in vehicle

HILLSBOROUGH — Police found the bodies of two young children bound and restrained in the back of a disabled vehicle, leading authorities to level murder charges against their mother.

A 7-year-old girl and her 10-month-old brother were found around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday by Hillsborough police, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The officers had responded to a 911 call about the vehicle, which had left the roadway.

Yuhwei Chou, 36, of Montgomery Township, was found with the vehicle, and officers soon discovered her children secured in a booster seat and a baby seat in the back. The children were each bound and restrained, prosecutors said, but further details were not disclosed.

Investigators determined Chou caused the children's deaths, but have not determined how or when they occurred. A motive also remains under investigation.

Chou apparently was not injured. She has been charged with two counts of murder and was being evaluated at a medical facility, prosecutors said. Once she is released, she will be held in the county jail until a detention hearing can be held.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Chou has retained an attorney.