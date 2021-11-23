Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to $400,000 GoFundMe scam about helping homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt

Mark D'Amico, the South Jersey man involved in a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign that raised $400,000 purportedly to benefit a homeless veteran as repayment for a concocted act of kindness, pleaded guilty Monday, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

D'Amico, 42, formerly of Bordentown, Burlington County, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. D'Amico's sentencing is scheduled for next March.

His two conspirators — Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. — pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, respectively, in connection with the same scheme, Honig said. They are both awaiting sentencing.

The GoFundMe campaign started with the lie that Bobbitt had come to McClure's rescue when she ran out of gas off an exit on I-95 in Philadelphia on a cold night in the fall of 2017. They falsely claimed that Bobbitt used his last $20 to pay for her gas and posted a photo of McClure and Bobbitt in front of the Girard Avenue exit of I-95 with the title "Paying It Forward."