Maple Shade man killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Maple Shade man killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex

A Maple Shade man was killed outside his apartment complex in what officials said was a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Ezekiel Sanders Jr., 32, was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fox Meadow apartments on Gardenia Drive, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said. Sanders was shot from a vehicle that sped off from the scene.

No arrests had been made.

Sanders was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill at 7:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

— Philadelphia Inquirer

