Man shot by troopers drinks, smokes before gunfire erupts

The video then shows Parks taking a drink of something. As he pulls out what appears to be a cigarette, one of the troopers tells him to keep his hands on the wheel. There's soon a cloud of smoke from the end of the cigarette visible in the footage.

Music being played gets louder.

“Hey! Don't touch the gun,” one of the troopers says.

Footage shows gunfire then erupts, with Parks then getting out of the car and soon collapsing. The Attorney General’s Office said troopers shot Parks after he fired a gun, killing the dog.

The troopers approach him, detect a pulse and begin chest compressions.

“Sir, are you OK?” asks one of the troopers, the footage shows. Parks later died after he was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was available, according to a spokesperson from the Attorney General's Office.

The office is investigating under a 2019 law mandating its involvement in cases in which officers use fatal force. When the investigation is over, the case must be presented to a grand jury, which will decide whether charges should be filed, under the law.