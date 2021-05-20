Man charged with killing 2 at South Jersey birthday party was released from prison because of COVID-19

A South Jersey man charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two men at an Edgewater Park birthday party in January had been released early from prison because of coronavirus concerns, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Ronny Paden, 27, of the 200 block of Hawthorne Way in Delran, was arrested this month in the deaths of James Gist III, 29, of Westampton, and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro.

The two men were killed shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 200 block of Dogwood Road, where a friend, Donte Benns, was celebrating his 29th birthday. The day after the shootings, Benns said he was in his kitchen when Thompson got shot, then "died right in my arms." Gist was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, which was parked outside the home.

The investigation revealed neither of the victims was the intended target, but the Prosecutor's Office declined to say who may have been the target.

According to the affidavit of probable cause for Paden's arrest, he had "issues" with another person at the party, whose name was redacted from the document, and who blamed Paden for another person's death.

Atlantic City approves police substation at The Walk ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved a police substation at Tanger Outlets The Walk during …